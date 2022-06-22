View all results for 'alt'
Omah Lay Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Boy Alone' tour, album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2022

Nigerian artist Omah Lay has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with Boy Alone, which will be his first full-length album. Even though the 25-year-old has only released EPs, singles, and guest features so far, he has already racked up hundreds of millions of plays for his music on streaming services.

Billed as the North American leg of a world tour, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues in September and October. Before then, Omah Lay has a handful of festival performances on his calendar in Europe and the USA.

When do Omah Lay 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PURPLESZN. The Ticketmaster presale password is UNDERSTAND. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Omah Lay All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 24
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Kulturhaus Arena
Kulturhaus Arena Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Couleur Cafe Festival
Couleur Cafe Festival at Atomium Square
Atomium Square Brussel, Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest, Belgium
Jun 25
to
Jun 26
OH MY
OH MY at Stadion Feijenoord
Stadion Feijenoord Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Les Déferlantes
Les Déferlantes at Château d'Aubiry
Château d'Aubiry Céret, Occitanie, France
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Gopuff delivers Wireless
Gopuff delivers Wireless at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 7
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 10
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 12
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Sep 15
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Big Nite Live
Big Nite Live Boston, MA
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Sep 18
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 21
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Park Theatre
Park Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 24
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 25
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at MacEwan Ballroom, University of Calgary
MacEwan Ballroom, University of Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 27
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 28
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 30
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Oct 2
Omah Lay
Omah Lay at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX

We recommend following Omah Lay on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the new music video for "Woman" and check out Omah Lay's Zumic artist page for more.

