Omah Lay Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Nigerian artist Omah Lay has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with Boy Alone, which will be his first full-length album. Even though the 25-year-old has only released EPs, singles, and guest features so far, he has already racked up hundreds of millions of plays for his music on streaming services.

Billed as the North American leg of a world tour, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues in September and October. Before then, Omah Lay has a handful of festival performances on his calendar in Europe and the USA.

When do Omah Lay 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PURPLESZN. The Ticketmaster presale password is UNDERSTAND. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Omah Lay All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Omah Lay on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the new music video for "Woman" and check out Omah Lay's Zumic artist page for more.