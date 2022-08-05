Omar Apollo Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Omar Apollo has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as The Prototype Tour.

Newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in October and November. The opening act for the new shows will be Ravyn Lenae. Having performed over 25 concerts so far this year and with another 20+ on the way, 2022 is shaping up to be a breakout for the 25-year-old artist.

When do Omar Apollo 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 10. American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this year, Omar released a new album titled Ivory. Listen to his new song "Highlight." For more, check out Omar Apollo's Zumic artist page.