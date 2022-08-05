View all results for 'alt'
Omar Apollo Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Prototype Tour' with Ravyn Lenae
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 5, 2022

Omar Apollo has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as The Prototype Tour.

Newly planned concerts are set at North American venues in October and November. The opening act for the new shows will be Ravyn Lenae. Having performed over 25 concerts so far this year and with another 20+ on the way, 2022 is shaping up to be a breakout for the 25-year-old artist.

When do Omar Apollo 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 10. American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Omar Apollo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 14
to
Oct 16
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 21
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 22
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Oct 25
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 26
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 27
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Oct 29
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Nov 1
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 2
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at City National Civic Auditorium
City National Civic Auditorium San Jose, CA
Nov 3
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 5
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 8
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Nov 10
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Nov 11
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Nov 13
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 15
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 17
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 18
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Nov 19
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 20
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Nov 22
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 29
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo and Ravyn Lenae at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following Omar Apollo on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Omar released a new album titled Ivory. Listen to his new song "Highlight." For more, check out Omar Apollo's Zumic artist page.

