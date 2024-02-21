View all results for 'alt'
OMD Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50 shows for electronic group
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 21, 2024

OMD — also known as Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark — added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, 2023's Bauhaus Staircase.

New shows are planned in theatres and music halls across North America in September and October. The opening act will be Walt Disco. From February through March, OMD will be touring through the UK and Ireland. That is to be followed by two April concerts in South Africa.

When do OMD 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Bauhaus. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 10
OMD and Walt Disco at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 12
OMD and Walt Disco at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 27
OMD at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 28
OMD and Walt Disco at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 1
OMD and Walt Disco at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 2
OMD at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 3
OMD and Walt Disco at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
OMD at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
OMD and Walt Disco at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 8
OMD and Walt Disco at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 9
OMD and Walt Disco at Newcastle City Hall
Newcastle City Hall Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
OMD and Walt Disco at Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Mar 12
OMD and Walt Disco at De Montfort Hall
De Montfort Hall Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
OMD and Walt Disco at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
OMD and Walt Disco at The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
OMD and Walt Disco at Swansea Arena
Swansea Arena Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 17
OMD and Walt Disco at Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
OMD and Walt Disco at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
OMD and Walt Disco at New Theatre Oxford
New Theatre Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
OMD and Walt Disco at Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
OMD and Walt Disco at Ipswich Regent The
Ipswich Regent The Ipswich, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
OMD and Walt Disco at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
OMD and Walt Disco at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Mar 27
OMD and Walt Disco at Winter Garden
Winter Garden Eastbourne , England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
OMD and Evoid at Green Point A-Track
Green Point A-Track Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Apr 20
OMD and Evoid at Marks Park Sports Club
Marks Park Sports Club Johannesburg, GP, South Africa
Sep 11
OMD and Walt Disco at Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 12
OMD and Walt Disco at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 13
OMD and Walt Disco at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 15
OMD and Walt Disco at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Sep 17
OMD and Walt Disco at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 19
OMD and Walt Disco at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 20
OMD and Walt Disco at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 21
OMD and Walt Disco at Balboa Theatre
Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
Sep 24
OMD and Walt Disco at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 25
OMD and Walt Disco at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Sep 27
OMD and Walt Disco at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 28
OMD and Walt Disco at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 29
OMD and Walt Disco at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Oct 4
OMD and Walt Disco at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 5
OMD and Walt Disco at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 6
OMD and Walt Disco at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Oct 8
OMD and Walt Disco at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 9
OMD and Walt Disco at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Oct 10
OMD and Walt Disco at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 12
OMD and Walt Disco at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Oct 13
OMD and Walt Disco at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 15
OMD and Walt Disco at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Oct 16
OMD and Walt Disco at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 18
OMD and Walt Disco at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 19
OMD and Walt Disco at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 20
OMD and Walt Disco at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow OMD on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out OMD's Zumic artist page.

