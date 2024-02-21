OMD Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

OMD — also known as Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark — added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, 2023's Bauhaus Staircase.
New shows are planned in theatres and music halls across North America in September and October. The opening act will be Walt Disco. From February through March, OMD will be touring through the UK and Ireland. That is to be followed by two April concerts in South Africa.
When do OMD 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is Bauhaus. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 12
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 27
Ulster Hall
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 28
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 1
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 2
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 3
M&S Bank Arena
Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Usher Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 8
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Newcastle City Hall
Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Mar 12
De Montfort Hall
Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Swansea Arena
Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
Bristol Beacon
Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
New Theatre Oxford
Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Ipswich Regent The
Ipswich, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Brighton Dome
Brighton, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Winter Garden
Eastbourne , England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Green Point A-Track
Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Apr 20
Marks Park Sports Club
Johannesburg, GP, South Africa
Sep 11
Orpheum Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 12
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Sep 13
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Sep 15
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Sep 17
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 19
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 20
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 21
Balboa Theatre
San Diego, CA
Sep 24
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 25
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Sep 27
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Dallas, TX
Sep 28
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Sep 29
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Oct 4
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 5
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Oct 6
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Oct 8
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 9
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Oct 12
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Oct 13
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Oct 15
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Oct 16
The Lincoln Theatre
Washington, DC
Oct 18
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Oct 19
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Oct 20
Jannus Live
Glen Saint Mary, FL
