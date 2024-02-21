OMD Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

OMD — also known as Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark — added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, 2023's Bauhaus Staircase.

New shows are planned in theatres and music halls across North America in September and October. The opening act will be Walt Disco. From February through March, OMD will be touring through the UK and Ireland. That is to be followed by two April concerts in South Africa.

When do OMD 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Bauhaus. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark All Tour Dates and Tickets

