Oneohtrix Point Never Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in Asia, Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2024

Electronic music artist Oneohtrix Point Never added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Again.

New April tour dates are scheduled for California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Washington DC, New York City, Massachusetts, and Montréal. These concerts will follow previously announced OPN tour dates planned for Asia and Europe.

Apr 26
Oneohtrix Point Never at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

Oneohtrix Point Never All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 28
Oneohtrix Point Never at EX Theater Roppongi
EX Theater Roppongi Tokyo, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 29
Oneohtrix Point Never at Club Quattro - Umeda
Club Quattro - Umeda Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Mar 2
Oneohtrix Point Never at Musinsa Garage
Musinsa Garage Seoul, South Korea
Mar 20
Oneohtrix Point Never at Store Vega
Store Vega Copenhagen, Denmark
Mar 21
Oneohtrix Point Never at Theater des Westens
Theater des Westens Berlin, Germany
Mar 22
to
Mar 25
Sonar Lisboa 2024 at Parque Eduardo VII
Parque Eduardo VII Lisbon, Portugal
Mar 30
to
Apr 7
Variations festival at Le Lieu Unique
Le Lieu Unique Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Apr 4
to
Apr 7
Rewire 2024 Festival at The Hague, Netherlands
The Hague, Netherlands
Apr 4
to
Apr 8
BRDCST 24 Festival at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Apr 4
Oneohtrix Point Never at New Century Hall
New Century Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Oneohtrix Point Never at Royal Festival Hall
Royal Festival Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Oneohtrix Point Never at Le Lieu Unique
Le Lieu Unique Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Apr 9
Oneohtrix Point Never at Le Centquatre-Paris
Le Centquatre-Paris Paris, IDF, France
Apr 15
Oneohtrix Point Never at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Apr 17
Oneohtrix Point Never at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 18
Oneohtrix Point Never at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 23
Oneohtrix Point Never at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Apr 25
Oneohtrix Point Never at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Apr 26
Oneohtrix Point Never at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Apr 28
Oneohtrix Point Never at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 29
Oneohtrix Point Never at Theatre Fairmount
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
When do Oneohtrix Point Never 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Oneohtrix Point Never on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

seating chart