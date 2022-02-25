OneRepublic Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop rock band OneRepublic have added 2022 North American tour dates to their schedule.

After a headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium next month, the band plans to tour through Europe in April and May. Billed as the Never Ending Summer Tour, the newly planned concerts are set from July into September at large-scale venues coast to coast. The opening act for all the new shows will be NEEDTOBREATHE.

When do OneRepublic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 28. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

OneRepublic All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following OneRepublic on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, the band shared a music video for their new song "West Coast." For more, check out OneRepublic's Zumic artist page.