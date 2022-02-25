OneRepublic Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop rock band OneRepublic have added 2022 North American tour dates to their schedule.
After a headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium next month, the band plans to tour through Europe in April and May. Billed as the Never Ending Summer Tour, the newly planned concerts are set from July into September at large-scale venues coast to coast. The opening act for all the new shows will be NEEDTOBREATHE.
When do OneRepublic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 28. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
OneRepublic All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 5
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Apr 19
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Apr 20
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 21
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Apr 23
SEC Armadillo
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 24
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Zénith Paris - La Villette
Paris, France
Apr 29
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 30
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 2
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
May 3
Kioene Arena
Padova, Veneto, Italy
May 4
Lorenzini District
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 6
Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
May 7
Ondrej Nepela Arena
Bratislava, Slovakia
May 9
COS Torwar
Warsaw, Poland
May 10
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
May 11
Stožice Stadium
Ljubljana, Slovenia
May 13
Budapest Arena
Budapest, Hungary
May 14
Zenith - Munich
München, Germany
May 16
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
May 18
Zalgiris Arena
Kaunas, Lithuania
May 21
Saku Suurhall
Tallinn, Estonia
May 23
Yubileynyy
Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
May 24
Megasport Arena
Moskva, Russia
May 28
Black Sea Arena
Shekvetili, Guria, Georgia
Jul 8
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 9
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 10
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jul 12
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Jul 13
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jul 15
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 16
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 17
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 19
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 20
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 22
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Jul 23
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 24
Waterfront Music Pavilion
Camden, NJ
Jul 27
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 28
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 30
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 31
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 2
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 3
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 5
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Aug 6
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 7
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Aug 13
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 17
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 20
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 21
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 23
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Aug 25
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Aug 26
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Aug 28
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 30
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 31
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Sep 2
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Sep 3
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 4
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
We recommend following OneRepublic on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
This week, the band shared a music video for their new song "West Coast." For more, check out OneRepublic's Zumic artist page.