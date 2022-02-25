View all results for 'alt'
OneRepublic Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

65+ shows in Europe & North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 25, 2022

Pop rock band OneRepublic have added 2022 North American tour dates to their schedule.

After a headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium next month, the band plans to tour through Europe in April and May. Billed as the Never Ending Summer Tour, the newly planned concerts are set from July into September at large-scale venues coast to coast. The opening act for all the new shows will be NEEDTOBREATHE.

When do OneRepublic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 28. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

OneRepublic All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 5
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 19
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Apr 20
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 21
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Apr 23
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at SEC Armadillo
SEC Armadillo Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 24
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Apr 25
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Zénith Paris - La Villette
Zénith Paris - La Villette Paris, France
Apr 29
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 30
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 2
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
May 3
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Kioene Arena
Kioene Arena Padova, Veneto, Italy
May 4
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Lorenzini District
Lorenzini District Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 6
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Porsche Arena
Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
May 7
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Ondrej Nepela Arena
Ondrej Nepela Arena Bratislava, Slovakia
May 9
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warsaw, Poland
May 10
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
May 11
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Stožice Stadium
Stožice Stadium Ljubljana, Slovenia
May 13
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary
May 14
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
May 16
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 18
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Zalgiris Arena
Zalgiris Arena Kaunas, Lithuania
May 20
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Arēnā Rīga
Arēnā Rīga Riga, Latvia
May 21
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Saku Suurhall
Saku Suurhall Tallinn, Estonia
May 23
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Yubileynyy
Yubileynyy Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
May 24
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Megasport Arena
Megasport Arena Moskva, Russia
May 28
OneRepublic
OneRepublic at Black Sea Arena
Black Sea Arena Shekvetili, Guria, Georgia
Jul 8
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 9
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 10
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jul 12
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Jul 13
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 15
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 16
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 17
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 19
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 20
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 22
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 23
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 24
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jul 27
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 28
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 30
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 31
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 2
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 3
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 5
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 6
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 7
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 9
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 10
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Aug 12
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 13
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 16
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 17
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 19
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Aug 20
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 21
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Aug 23
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 25
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 26
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 28
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 30
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 31
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Sep 2
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 3
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 4
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL

We recommend following OneRepublic on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, the band shared a music video for their new song "West Coast." For more, check out OneRepublic's Zumic artist page.

image for artist OneRepublic
OneRepublic
Jul
17
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul
20
OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
