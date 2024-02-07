ONEUS Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

South Korean boy band ONEUS announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as ONEUS 2nd World Tour: La Dolce Vita, eleven new concerts are planned in March and April at venues across North America. These are the only shows ONEUS have scheduled on their upcoming concert calendar. The last time the group toured North America was in 2022.

When do ONEUS 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Chase cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin February 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ONEUS All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow ONEUS on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

