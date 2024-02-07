View all results for 'alt'
ONEUS Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Sweet Life' tour dates in the USA
Published February 7, 2024

South Korean boy band ONEUS announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as ONEUS 2nd World Tour: La Dolce Vita, eleven new concerts are planned in March and April at venues across North America. These are the only shows ONEUS have scheduled on their upcoming concert calendar. The last time the group toured North America was in 2022.

When do ONEUS 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Chase cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin February 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ONEUS All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
ONEUS at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 18
ONEUS at Paramount Theatre - Oakland
Paramount Theatre - Oakland Oakland, CA
Mar 22
ONEUS at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Mar 24
ONEUS at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mar 26
ONEUS at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Mar 28
ONEUS at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Mar 31
ONEUS at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Apr 3
ONEUS at Music Hall at Fair Park
Music Hall at Fair Park Dallas, TX
Apr 5
ONEUS at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Apr 8
ONEUS at Comerica Theatre
Comerica Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Apr 10
ONEUS at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow ONEUS on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the ONEUS Zumic artist page.

