Orville Peck Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour for up-and-coming country artist
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 3, 2024

Orville Peck stands out from the crowd with his style and sound.

The artist from South Africa (by way of Canada) incorporates elements of pop, rock, alternative, and avant-garde into his brand of country music, and this week he announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as the Stampede Tour, new shows are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from late May into October.

Joining Orville will be a number of talented opening acts including Durand Jones, Debbii Dawson, The War and Treaty, Goldie Boutilier, Jaime Wyatt, Gold Star, Nikki Lane, Emily Nenni, and / or Vincent Neil Emerson.

When do Orville Peck 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STAMPEDE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Orville Peck Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Orville Peck All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 28
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
May 30
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
May 31
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at AvidXchange Music Factory
AvidXchange Music Factory Charlotte, NC
Jun 1
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 3
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 4
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Jun 7
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 8
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 9
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at Rock The Ruins
Rock The Ruins Indianapolis, IN
Jun 11
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 13
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jun 14
Orville Peck, Durand Jones, and Debbii Dawson at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 29
Orville Peck and Goldie Boutilier at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 30
Orville Peck, The War And Treaty, and Goldie Boutilier at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Jul 1
Orville Peck, The War And Treaty, and Goldie Boutilier at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 3
Orville Peck, The War And Treaty, and Goldie Boutilier at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 4
to
Jul 14
Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats
LeBreton Flats Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 8
Orville Peck and Goldie Boutilier at UBC Thunderbird Arena
UBC Thunderbird Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 10
Orville Peck and Goldie Boutilier at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 11
Orville Peck and Goldie Boutilier at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Winnipeg Folk Festival at Birds Hill Park
Birds Hill Park Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jul 26
to
Jul 28
Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
Fort Adams State Park Newport, RI
Jul 28
Orville Peck, Jaime Wyatt, and Gold Star at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park Harrisburg, PA
Jul 30
Orville Peck, Jaime Wyatt, and Gold Star at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Aug 1
Orville Peck, Jaime Wyatt, and Gold Star at GrindersKC
GrindersKC Kansas City, MO
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 3
Orville Peck, Jaime Wyatt, and Gold Star at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Aug 5
Orville Peck, Jaime Wyatt, and Gold Star at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 6
Orville Peck, Jaime Wyatt, and Gold Star at Santa Fe Brewing Company
Santa Fe Brewing Company Santa Fe, NM
Aug 8
Orville Peck, Jaime Wyatt, and Gold Star at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Aug 9
Orville Peck and Gold Star at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 24
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Emily Nenni at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 25
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Emily Nenni at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Sep 27
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Emily Nenni at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Sep 28
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Emily Nenni at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Emily Nenni at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 1
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Emily Nenni at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Oct 2
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Emily Nenni at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Oct 16
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Vincent Neil Emerson at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 18
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Vincent Neil Emerson at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 19
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Vincent Neil Emerson at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Oct 20
Orville Peck, Nikki Lane, and Vincent Neil Emerson at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Orville Peck on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Orville Peck's Zumic artist page.

