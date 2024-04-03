Orville Peck Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Orville Peck stands out from the crowd with his style and sound.
The artist from South Africa (by way of Canada) incorporates elements of pop, rock, alternative, and avant-garde into his brand of country music, and this week he announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as the Stampede Tour, new shows are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from late May into October.
Joining Orville will be a number of talented opening acts including Durand Jones, Debbii Dawson, The War and Treaty, Goldie Boutilier, Jaime Wyatt, Gold Star, Nikki Lane, Emily Nenni, and / or Vincent Neil Emerson.
When do Orville Peck 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is STAMPEDE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Orville Peck Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 29
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 19
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 20
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Orville Peck All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 28
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
May 30
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
May 31
AvidXchange Music Factory
Charlotte, NC
Jun 1
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Jun 4
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Rochester, MI
Jun 7
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Jun 8
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 9
Rock The Ruins
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 13
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Jun 29
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 30
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Jul 1
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Jul 3
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 4
to
Jul 14
LeBreton Flats
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 8
UBC Thunderbird Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 10
Midway Music
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 11
Midway Music
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Birds Hill Park
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Jul 26
to
Jul 28
Fort Adams State Park
Newport, RI
Jul 28
Riverfront Park
Harrisburg, PA
Jul 30
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Aug 1
GrindersKC
Kansas City, MO
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Saint Charles, IA
Aug 3
The Admiral Theater
Omaha, NE
Aug 5
The Jones Assembly
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 6
Santa Fe Brewing Company
Santa Fe, NM
Aug 8
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Aug 9
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 24
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Sep 25
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Woodinville, WA
Sep 27
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
Sep 28
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 1
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Oct 2
Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa, AZ
Oct 16
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Oct 18
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 19
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 20
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
For the most up-to-date information, follow Orville Peck on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Orville Peck's Zumic artist page.