Orville Peck Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Orville Peck stands out from the crowd with his style and sound.

The artist from South Africa (by way of Canada) incorporates elements of pop, rock, alternative, and avant-garde into his brand of country music, and this week he announced 2024 tour dates. Billed as the Stampede Tour, new shows are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from late May into October.

Joining Orville will be a number of talented opening acts including Durand Jones, Debbii Dawson, The War and Treaty, Goldie Boutilier, Jaime Wyatt, Gold Star, Nikki Lane, Emily Nenni, and / or Vincent Neil Emerson.

When do Orville Peck 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is STAMPEDE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Orville Peck All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Orville Peck on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

