Oteil & Friends Share 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Oteil Burbridge has had a storied career for 30+ years, rising to prominence with Col. Bruce Hampton & the Aquarium Rescue Unit and evolving as a member of The Allman Brothers Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Vida Blue, and most recently Dead & Company.

This week, the star bassist added 2022 tour dates to his schedule with a new group billed as Oteil & Friends. The musician lineup features Steve Kimock and Eric Krasno on guitars, Melvin Seals on keyboards, and Steve's son, John Morgan Kimock, on drums. The newly planned shows are set for September, primarily in the Midwest and along the West Coast.

In addition to the shows with his new group, Oteil will be touring with Dead & Company this summer and has two shows in this year's Voodoo Dead during New Orleans Jazz Fest, accompanied by Steve Kimock, John Medeski, Al Schnier, John Kimock, Papa Mali (April 30), and George Porter Jr. & Duane Betts (May 1).

Oteil Burbridge All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Oteil & Friends 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

