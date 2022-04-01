View all results for 'alt'
Oteil & Friends Share 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Star bassist with Steve Kimock, Eric Krasno, Melvin Seals; also performing with Dead & Company, Voodoo Dead
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published April 1, 2022

Oteil Burbridge has had a storied career for 30+ years, rising to prominence with Col. Bruce Hampton & the Aquarium Rescue Unit and evolving as a member of The Allman Brothers Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Vida Blue, and most recently Dead & Company.

This week, the star bassist added 2022 tour dates to his schedule with a new group billed as Oteil & Friends. The musician lineup features Steve Kimock and Eric Krasno on guitars, Melvin Seals on keyboards, and Steve's son, John Morgan Kimock, on drums. The newly planned shows are set for September, primarily in the Midwest and along the West Coast.

In addition to the shows with his new group, Oteil will be touring with Dead & Company this summer and has two shows in this year's Voodoo Dead during New Orleans Jazz Fest, accompanied by Steve Kimock, John Medeski, Al Schnier, John Kimock, Papa Mali (April 30), and George Porter Jr. & Duane Betts (May 1).

Oteil Burbridge All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 7
to
Apr 10
Skull & Roses Festival
Skull & Roses Festival at Ventura County Fairgrounds
Ventura County Fairgrounds Ventura, CA
Apr 28
to
May 1
Sweetwater 420 Fest
Sweetwater 420 Fest at Centennial Olympic Park
Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta, GA
Apr 29
Oteil & Friends
Oteil & Friends at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Apr 30
Voodoo Dead: Steve Kimock , Oteil Burbridge , John Medeski, Al Schnier , John Kimock, and Papa Mali
Voodoo Dead: Steve Kimock , Oteil Burbridge , John Medeski, Al Schnier , John Kimock, and Papa Mali at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
May 1
Voodoo Dead: Steve Kimock , Oteil Burbridge , John Medeski, Al Schnier , John Kimock, George Porter Jr., and Duane Betts
Voodoo Dead: Steve Kimock , Oteil Burbridge , John Medeski, Al Schnier , John Kimock, George Porter Jr., and Duane Betts at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
Sep 8
Oteil & Friends
Oteil & Friends at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Sep 9
Oteil & Friends
Oteil & Friends at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Sep 10
to
Sep 11
Music at the Intersection
Music at the Intersection at Music at the Intersection
Music at the Intersection St. Louis, MO
Sep 10
Oteil & Friends
Oteil & Friends at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 14
Oteil & Friends
Oteil & Friends at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 15
Oteil & Friends
Oteil & Friends at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Sep 17
Oteil & Friends
Oteil & Friends at Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery
Blue Note Napa at Charles Krug Winery St. Helena, CA
When do Oteil & Friends 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your jam on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Oteil Burbridge on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Oteil Burbridge's Zumic artist page.

