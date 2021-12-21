View all results for 'alt'
Overkill Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Thrash metal vets touring with Prong
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 21, 2021

Since forming in 1980, NJ-based Overkill have toured consistently and released 25 albums, including live records and EPs. This week, the band announced details for 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned in March at mid-sized American venues. The opening band for the new shows will be like-minded metal act Prong. Overkill also have plans to perform in Ireland for two shows in May.

Overkill Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 3
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at The Chance Theater - NY
The Chance Theater - NY Poughkeepsie, NY
Mar 4
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Mar 5
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Mar 6
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Mar 7
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Mar 8
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Harpo's Concert Theatre
Harpo's Concert Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 9
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 10
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 11
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Mar 12
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 13
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 14
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 16
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 17
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Mar 18
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Palladium Times Square
Palladium Times Square New York, NY
Mar 19
Overkill and Prong
Overkill and Prong at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
May 28
Overkill and Evile
Overkill and Evile at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
May 29
Overkill and Evile
Overkill and Evile at The Limelight
The Limelight Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When do Overkill 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Overkill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Overkill's Zumic artist page.

