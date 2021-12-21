Overkill Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Since forming in 1980, NJ-based Overkill have toured consistently and released 25 albums, including live records and EPs. This week, the band announced details for 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned in March at mid-sized American venues. The opening band for the new shows will be like-minded metal act Prong. Overkill also have plans to perform in Ireland for two shows in May.

Overkill All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Overkill 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

