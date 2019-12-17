View all results for 'alt'
Overkill Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Published December 17, 2019

Thrash legends Overkill have shared 2020 tour dates in conjunction with their 2019 album, The Wings Of War.

The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, making stops at intimate venues across America. Joining the bill will be Exhorder, Hydraform, M.O.D., and / or Demolition Hammer on select dates.

When do Overkill 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales for Citi cardmembers is currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Songkick, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the appropriate card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Overkill Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Overkill All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
Overkill, Ludichrist, Toxic Shock
Overkill, Ludichrist, Toxic Shock at Mulcahys
Mulcahys Wantagh, NY
Feb 26
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 27
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at Slim's
Slim's San Francisco, CA
Feb 28
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb 29
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 1
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 2
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Mar 4
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Mar 5
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at House Of Rock - Corpus Christi
House Of Rock - Corpus Christi Corpus Christi, TX
Mar 6
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Mar 7
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at Gas Monkey Live
Gas Monkey Live Dallas, TX
Mar 8
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 9
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Mar 10
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 11
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Mar 12
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Mar 13
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform
Overkill, Exhorder, and Hydraform at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 14
Overkill, Exhorder, Hydraform, M.O.D., and Demolition Hammer
Overkill, Exhorder, Hydraform, M.O.D., and Demolition Hammer at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

We recommend following Overkill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Overkill's Zumic artist page.

