Overkill Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Thrash legends Overkill have shared 2020 tour dates in conjunction with their 2019 album, The Wings Of War.

The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, making stops at intimate venues across America. Joining the bill will be Exhorder, Hydraform, M.O.D., and / or Demolition Hammer on select dates.

When do Overkill 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales for Citi cardmembers is currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Songkick, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the appropriate card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Overkill All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Overkill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Overkill's Zumic artist page.