Oysterhead Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Mr. Oysterhead is back!

The jamband supergroup — featuring Phish's Trey Anastasio, Primus's Les Claypool, and The Police's Stewart Copeland — announced their first shows of 2020 earlier this year, and today added two dates in April. The trio are set to play at the 1st Bank Center in Colorado in February and perform in California for the first time since 2001

Oysterhead made their debut at a New Orleans Jazz Fest late-night concert in 2000. Afterward, the trio released their only album, The Grand Pecking Order, in 2001, which was followed by their first and only tour. The last time the three musicians performed on stage as Oysterhead was at Bonnaroo in 2006. Stay tuned, we will update this page if additional concerts are added.

When do Oysterhead 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins December 20. A ticket request period is currently open until December 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oysterhead All Tour Dates and Tickets

