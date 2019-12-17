View all results for 'alt'
Oysterhead Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Jamband supergroup returns after 13 year hiatus
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 17, 2019

Mr. Oysterhead is back!

The jamband supergroup — featuring Phish's Trey Anastasio, Primus's Les Claypool, and The Police's Stewart Copeland — announced their first shows of 2020 earlier this year, and today added two dates in April. The trio are set to play at the 1st Bank Center in Colorado in February and perform in California for the first time since 2001

Oysterhead made their debut at a New Orleans Jazz Fest late-night concert in 2000. Afterward, the trio released their only album, The Grand Pecking Order, in 2001, which was followed by their first and only tour. The last time the three musicians performed on stage as Oysterhead was at Bonnaroo in 2006. Stay tuned, we will update this page if additional concerts are added.

When do Oysterhead 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins December 20. A ticket request period is currently open until December 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oysterhead All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 14
Oysterhead
Oysterhead at 1st Bank Center
1st Bank Center Broomfield, CO
Feb 15
Oysterhead
Oysterhead at 1st Bank Center
1st Bank Center Broomfield, CO
Apr 17
Oysterhead
Oysterhead at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Apr 18
Oysterhead
Oysterhead at Frost Amphitheatre
Frost Amphitheatre Stanford, CA
Apr 24
to
Apr 26
SweetWater 420 Fest
SweetWater 420 Fest at Centennial Olympic Park
Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta, GA
Jul 2
to
Jul 5
Peach Music Festival
Peach Music Festival at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA

We recommend following Oysterhead on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Oysterhead's Zumic artist page.

Oysterhead
Jambands Psychedelic Rock
Oysterhead
