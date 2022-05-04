View all results for 'alt'
Ozuna Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'OzuTochi' across Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 4, 2022

Ozuna has added 2022 dates to his world tour schedule. This brings his number of upcoming performances this year to 28.

The Puerto Rican vocalist will perform at a few music festivals in the coming months before headlining shows through Europe beginning in July. Billed as OzuTochi US Tour 2022, the newly announced concerts are set at large-scale American venues from September into December.

When do Ozuna 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for fan club members, American Express cardholders, and Spotify begin as early as May 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ozuna Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Ozuna All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 28
to
May 29
Sueños Music Festival
Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Something In The Water
Something In The Water at Independence Avenue
Independence Avenue Washington, DC
Jul 2
Ozuna
Ozuna at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 10
Loudlive Festival
Loudlive Festival at Breepark
Breepark Breda, NB, Netherlands
Jul 15
Ozuna
Ozuna at Rimini Beach Arena
Rimini Beach Arena Rimini, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jul 21
Ozuna
Ozuna at Rock in Roma
Rock in Roma Roma, Lazio, Italy
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Lets Get Fr.EE
Lets Get Fr.EE at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
Sep 30
Ozuna
Ozuna at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct 2
Ozuna
Ozuna at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Oct 6
Ozuna
Ozuna at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 9
Ozuna
Ozuna at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Oct 14
Ozuna
Ozuna at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Oct 16
Ozuna
Ozuna at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 20
Ozuna
Ozuna at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX
Oct 21
Ozuna
Ozuna at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Oct 23
Ozuna
Ozuna at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Oct 27
Ozuna
Ozuna at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 29
Ozuna
Ozuna at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Oct 30
Ozuna
Ozuna at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Nov 6
Ozuna
Ozuna at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 10
Ozuna
Ozuna at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Nov 11
Ozuna
Ozuna at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
Ozuna
Ozuna at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Nov 17
Ozuna
Ozuna at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Nov 19
Ozuna
Ozuna at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 23
Ozuna
Ozuna at The Kia Forum
The Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 26
Ozuna
Ozuna at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Dec 9
Ozuna
Ozuna at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL

We recommend following Ozuna on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Ozuna released a collaborative song with Boza titled "Apretaito." For more, check out Ozuna's Zumic artist page.

