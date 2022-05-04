Ozuna Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Ozuna has added 2022 dates to his world tour schedule. This brings his number of upcoming performances this year to 28.

The Puerto Rican vocalist will perform at a few music festivals in the coming months before headlining shows through Europe beginning in July. Billed as OzuTochi US Tour 2022, the newly announced concerts are set at large-scale American venues from September into December.

When do Ozuna 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for fan club members, American Express cardholders, and Spotify begin as early as May 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Ozuna on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Ozuna released a collaborative song with Boza titled "Apretaito." For more, check out Ozuna's Zumic artist page.