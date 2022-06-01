View all results for 'alt'
Panic! At The Disco Set 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Viva Las Vengeance' in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2022

Panic! At The Disco have announced tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Viva Las Vengeance. The LP is scheduled for release on August 19.

The 29-date North American arena tour is scheduled in September and October of 2022 with opening acts MARINA, Jake Wesley Rogers, Beach Bunny, and / or Little Image. The 11-date European leg is set in February and March of 2023. This is the band's first tour since 2019 and first album since 2018.

When do Panic! At The Disco 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 8. Presales for Verizon Up customers begins June 2. Citi cardholder, VIP packages, fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Panic! At The Disco Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 23
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Panic! At The Disco All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 10
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 11
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Sep 13
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 14
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, Beach Bunny, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 16
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Sep 17
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 20
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Sep 21
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Sep 23
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 25
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 27
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 28
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 30
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 1
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 2
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Oct 4
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Sunrise, FL
Oct 5
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Oct 7
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Oct 8
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 9
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Little Image
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Little Image at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 11
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 13
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 15
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 16
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Little Image
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Little Image at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 19
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 21
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Oct 25
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers
Panic! At The Disco, MARINA, and Jake Wesley Rogers at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Feb 20
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Feb 21
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Feb 23
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 24
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Feb 25
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Feb 28
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Mar 1
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 3
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! At The Disco at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Panic! At The Disco on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for the new album's title track. For more, check out Panic! At The Disco's Zumic artist page.

