Panic! At The Disco Set 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Panic! At The Disco have announced tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Viva Las Vengeance. The LP is scheduled for release on August 19.

The 29-date North American arena tour is scheduled in September and October of 2022 with opening acts MARINA, Jake Wesley Rogers, Beach Bunny, and / or Little Image. The 11-date European leg is set in February and March of 2023. This is the band's first tour since 2019 and first album since 2018.

When do Panic! At The Disco 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 8. Presales for Verizon Up customers begins June 2. Citi cardholder, VIP packages, fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Panic! At The Disco on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for the new album's title track. For more, check out Panic! At The Disco's Zumic artist page.