Pantera Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Metallica, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 20, 2023

Newly reformed Pantera have added 2023 North American tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues coast to coast from July into September. The opening act on the new dates will be Lamb of God. Pantera return to the road in May with festival performances and headlining shows in Europe. Later this year and in August of 2024, Pantera will open a number of concerts for Metallica on their North American tour.

When do Pantera 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin January 24. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pantera Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Pantera All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 26
to
May 28
Metalhead Meeting Open Air
Metalhead Meeting Open Air at Romexpo
Romexpo București, Municipiul București, Romania
May 26
Pantera
Pantera at Arena Armeec Sofia
Arena Armeec Sofia Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
May 30
Pantera
Pantera at Barba Negra Track
Barba Negra Track Budapest, Hungary
May 31
Pantera
Pantera at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock im Park
Rock im Park at Nuremberg, DE
Nuremberg, DE Germany, Europe
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 5
Metal Hammer Festival - Pantera
Metal Hammer Festival - Pantera at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival at Sölvesborg, Sweden
Sölvesborg, Sweden Sölvesborg, Blekinge County, Sweden
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Rockfest Finland
Rockfest Finland at Hyvinkää, Finland
Hyvinkää, Finland Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 12
Pantera
Pantera at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Jun 13
Pantera
Pantera at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, DK
Copenhagen, DK Denmark, Europe
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 21
Pantera
Pantera at Edel-optics.de Arena
Edel-optics.de Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Tons Of Rock
Tons Of Rock at Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Campo de Fútbol Celeiro
Campo de Fútbol Celeiro Viveiro, Spain
Jun 28
to
Jun 29
Evil Live Festival
Evil Live Festival at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Rock Fest
Rock Fest at Cadott, WI
Cadott, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Inkcarceration Festival
Inkcarceration Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 28
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 29
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 31
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 2
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 5
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 6
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Aug 8
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 9
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 11
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at Stade olympique
Stade olympique Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 12
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 15
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 17
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 18
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Aug 20
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 23
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 25
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Aug 26
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 29
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 31
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 1
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Rocklahoma Music Festival
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 7
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 12
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 14
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 15
Pantera and Lamb of God
Pantera and Lamb of God at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Nov 3
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at The Dome at America's Center
The Dome at America's Center St. Louis, MO
Nov 10
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH
Metallica, Pantera, and Mammoth WVH at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
We recommend following Pantera on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The reunited lineup of Pantera features original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante. For more, check out Pantera's Zumic artist page.

