Pantera Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Newly reformed Pantera have added 2023 North American tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues coast to coast from July into September. The opening act on the new dates will be Lamb of God. Pantera return to the road in May with festival performances and headlining shows in Europe. Later this year and in August of 2024, Pantera will open a number of concerts for Metallica on their North American tour.

When do Pantera 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin January 24. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pantera All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Pantera on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The reunited lineup of Pantera features original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante. For more, check out Pantera's Zumic artist page.