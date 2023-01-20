Pantera Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Newly reformed Pantera have added 2023 North American tour dates to their schedule.
The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues coast to coast from July into September. The opening act on the new dates will be Lamb of God. Pantera return to the road in May with festival performances and headlining shows in Europe. Later this year and in August of 2024, Pantera will open a number of concerts for Metallica on their North American tour.
When do Pantera 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin January 24. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 4
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
May 18
to
May 21
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 26
to
May 28
Romexpo
București, Municipiul București, Romania
May 26
Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
May 30
Barba Negra Track
Budapest, Hungary
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Nuremberg, DE
Germany, Europe
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Nürburgring
Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 5
Atlas Arena
Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Sölvesborg, Sweden
Sölvesborg, Blekinge County, Sweden
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Hyvinkää, Finland
Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 12
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
Jun 13
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Copenhagen, DK
Denmark, Europe
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 21
Edel-optics.de Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Tons of Rock
Oslo, Norway
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Campo de Fútbol Celeiro
Viveiro, Spain
Jun 28
to
Jun 29
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Cadott, WI
Wisconsin, United States
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Ohio State Reformatory
Mansfield, OH
Jul 28
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 29
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 31
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 2
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 4
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 5
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 6
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Scranton, PA
Aug 8
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 9
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 11
Stade olympique
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 12
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 17
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 18
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
Aug 20
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Aug 25
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Aug 26
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 29
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 31
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Sep 1
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Fever Music Festival Grounds
Pryor, OK
Sep 7
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Virginia International Raceway
Alton, VA
Sep 8
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Sep 12
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 14
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 15
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Nov 3
The Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO
Aug 2
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Aug 9
Soldier Field Stadium
Chicago, IL
Aug 16
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 23
Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton
CA, Alberta, Canada
We recommend following Pantera on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
The reunited lineup of Pantera features original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante. For more, check out Pantera's Zumic artist page.