Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Rockzilla Tour' with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Published May 18, 2022

Hard rockers Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves have announced 20+ dates together in 2022, billed as the Rockzilla Summer Tour.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled across large-scale North American venues in July and August. In addition to festival appearances through the summer, Papa Roach also have a short American tour with Highly Suspect and a short UK tour with Don Broco in March of 2023. At this time, these new tour dates are the only ones for Falling in Reverse.

When do Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PRROCKZILLA2022. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Papa Roach Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 31
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 3
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Summer Stage at The Barn
Summer Stage at The Barn Mechanicstown, NY

Papa Roach All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 21
Pointfest: Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, Mammoth WVH, & more
Pointfest: Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, Mammoth WVH, & more at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
May 24
Papa Roach and Highly Suspect
Papa Roach and Highly Suspect at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
May 26
Papa Roach and Highly Suspect
Papa Roach and Highly Suspect at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
May 28
Buzzfest
Buzzfest at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 29
Kegl's BFD
Kegl's BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 27
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Bold Point Park
Bold Point Park East Providence, RI
Jul 29
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 30
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 2
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Aug 4
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 6
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at VETERAN'S MEMORIAL PARK
VETERAN'S MEMORIAL PARK Bay City, MI
Aug 7
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Aug 9
Sturgis Buffalo Chip - Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Sturgis Buffalo Chip - Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Sturgis Buffalo Chip Sturgis, SD
Aug 10
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Aug 12
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Battery Park
Battery Park Sioux City, IA
Aug 13
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Q Casino
Q Casino Dubuque, IA
Aug 14
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Capital Credit Union Park
Capital Credit Union Park Green Bay, WI
Aug 16
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Aug 19
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre Pocatello, ID
Aug 20
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Aug 21
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 23
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 25
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Speaking Rock Entertainment Center El Paso, TX
Aug 29
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 30
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at First Security Amphitheatre
First Security Amphitheatre Little Rock, AR
Aug 31
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Mar 21
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance
Don Broco, Papa Roach, and Dance Gavin Dance at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse Zumic artist pages.

