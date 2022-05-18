Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves have announced 20+ dates together in 2022, billed as the Rockzilla Summer Tour.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled across large-scale North American venues in July and August. In addition to festival appearances through the summer, Papa Roach also have a short American tour with Highly Suspect and a short UK tour with Don Broco in March of 2023. At this time, these new tour dates are the only ones for Falling in Reverse.

When do Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is PRROCKZILLA2022. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

