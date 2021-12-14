Papa Roach Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a couple of years of light touring due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Papa Roach are looking ahead to a safer world in 2022 and have announced their next batch of tour dates.

Billed as Kill The Noise, the newly planned concerts are scheduled in March, making stops at mid-sized North American venues. The opening acts will include a solid dose of rock with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Papa Roach also plan to perform Tecate Pa'l Norte festival in Mexico and Welcome to Rockville in Florida next year. Right now, the band have over 20 concerts scheduled through May, which is their most in a calendar year since 2019 when they performed well over 100 times.

When do Papa Roach 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Papa Roach All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Papa Roach on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

