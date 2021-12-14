View all results for 'alt'
Papa Roach Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Kill The Noise' tour with Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2021

After a couple of years of light touring due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Papa Roach are looking ahead to a safer world in 2022 and have announced their next batch of tour dates.

Billed as Kill The Noise, the newly planned concerts are scheduled in March, making stops at mid-sized North American venues. The opening acts will include a solid dose of rock with Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Papa Roach also plan to perform Tecate Pa'l Norte festival in Mexico and Welcome to Rockville in Florida next year. Right now, the band have over 20 concerts scheduled through May, which is their most in a calendar year since 2019 when they performed well over 100 times.

When do Papa Roach 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Papa Roach Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 22
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Papa Roach All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 1
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 2
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Mar 5
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Mar 6
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 8
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Mar 9
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Ralston Arena
Ralston Arena Ralston, NE
Mar 11
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Mar 12
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Mar 13
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 15
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Mar 16
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 17
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 19
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 20
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Mar 22
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Mar 23
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Mar 24
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Mar 26
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall Greensboro, NC
Mar 27
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Mar 29
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 30
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Apr 1
to
Apr 2
Tecate Pa'l Norte
Tecate Pa'l Norte at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

We recommend following Papa Roach on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Papa Roach's Zumic artist page.

Mar
22
Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
