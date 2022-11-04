View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Paramore Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in the Americas, the UK, and Ireland
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 4, 2022

Earlier this week, Paramore announced six tour dates for Ireland and the UK. Today, they added a three-month tour of North America.

The North American tour will run May through August of 2023 with opening acts on select dates set to be Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and / or Genesis Owusu. See lineup details below.

Currently on a 2022 North American tour that wraps this month, Paramore have 50 concerts scheduled including concerts and festival appearances. They will be touring Latin America in March.

When do Paramore 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on November 7. Presales for American Express Verified Fan begin November 9. Paramore Verified Fan and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Paramore Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 13
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
May 30
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Paramore All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 7
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 9
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 11
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 13
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 15
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 16
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital Festival
Corona Capital Festival at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 23
Paramore and Claud
Paramore and Claud at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 25
Paramore
Paramore at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Mar 2
Paramore
Paramore at Arena Perú
Arena Perú San Borja, Lima Province, Peru
Mar 5
Paramore
Paramore at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
Mar 7
Paramore
Paramore at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Mar 9
Paramore
Paramore at Qualistage
Qualistage Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mar 11
Paramore
Paramore at Qualistage
Qualistage Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mar 14
Paramore
Paramore at Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Movistar Arena (Bogota) Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Mar 18
Taylor Swift, Paramore, and GAYLE
Taylor Swift, Paramore, and GAYLE at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Apr 13
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 15
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
May 25
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
May 27
to
May 28
Adjacent Music Festival
Adjacent Music Festival at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
May 30
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 2
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jun 4
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jun 5
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Jun 7
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jun 8
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jun 10
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Jun 11
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 13
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Jun 14
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jul 6
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jul 8
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jul 9
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 11
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 13
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 16
Paramore and Foals
Paramore and Foals at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Jul 19
Paramore and Foals
Paramore and Foals at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 22
Paramore and Foals
Paramore and Foals at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Jul 24
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jul 25
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter
Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter Portland, OR
Jul 27
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 29
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jul 30
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Aug 2
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas
Paramore, Foals, and The Linda Lindas at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN

We recommend following Paramore on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

This Is Why is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023. Last night, the band performed the title track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For more, check out Paramore's Zumic artist page.

2
122
artists
Paramore
genres
Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Paramore
Paramore
Nov
13
Paramore and Ogi
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
May
30
Paramore, Bloc Party, and Genesis Owusu
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Paramore Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
October 21, 2022
Paramore Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale In...
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Paramore
1
237
image for article Paramore Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 15, 2022
Paramore Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Paramore
3
3081
image for article Paramore and Foster The People Set 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 8, 2018
Paramore and Foster The People Set 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presal...
Tickets Pop Rock Foster The People Paramore
5
3374
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart