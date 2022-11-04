Paramore Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Earlier this week, Paramore announced six tour dates for Ireland and the UK. Today, they added a three-month tour of North America.

The North American tour will run May through August of 2023 with opening acts on select dates set to be Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and / or Genesis Owusu. See lineup details below.

Currently on a 2022 North American tour that wraps this month, Paramore have 50 concerts scheduled including concerts and festival appearances. They will be touring Latin America in March.

When do Paramore 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on November 7. Presales for American Express Verified Fan begin November 9. Paramore Verified Fan and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Paramore All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Paramore on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

This Is Why is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023. Last night, the band performed the title track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For more, check out Paramore's Zumic artist page.