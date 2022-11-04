Paramore Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Earlier this week, Paramore announced six tour dates for Ireland and the UK. Today, they added a three-month tour of North America.
The North American tour will run May through August of 2023 with opening acts on select dates set to be Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and / or Genesis Owusu. See lineup details below.
Currently on a 2022 North American tour that wraps this month, Paramore have 50 concerts scheduled including concerts and festival appearances. They will be touring Latin America in March.
When do Paramore 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on November 7. Presales for American Express Verified Fan begin November 9. Paramore Verified Fan and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Paramore All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 7
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 9
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Nov 11
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Nov 13
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Nov 15
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Nov 16
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 23
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 25
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Omaha, NE
Mar 2
Arena Perú
San Borja, Lima Province, Peru
Mar 5
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región, Chile
Mar 7
Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Mar 9
Qualistage
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mar 11
Qualistage
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mar 14
Movistar Arena (Bogota)
Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Mar 18
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
Apr 13
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 15
Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 17
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 18
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
May 25
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
May 27
to
May 28
Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City, NJ
May 30
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Jun 2
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Jun 4
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Jun 5
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 7
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Jun 8
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jun 10
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Jun 11
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 14
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Jul 6
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Jul 8
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Jul 9
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jul 11
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Jul 16
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
San Diego, CA
Jul 22
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Jul 24
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Jul 25
Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter
Portland, OR
Jul 27
Vivint Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 30
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Aug 2
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
This Is Why is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023. Last night, the band performed the title track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
For more, check out Paramore's Zumic artist page.