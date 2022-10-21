View all results for 'alt'
Paramore Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in the Americas, UK, and Ireland
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 21, 2022

Paramore have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The band now have 25 concerts planned from this month into April, including a newly added six-concert tour of Ireland and the UK which includes stops in Dublin, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London, and Birmingham. The opening act for these concerts will be London indie punk legends Bloc Party, who released a new album this year called Alpha Games.

In her podcast series with the BBC called Everything is Emo, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams shared in July how Bloc Party — and particularly their 2005 album Silent Alarm — influenced her and the band's music (transcribed by NME):

We loved this band, me and all my friends, we were really into that album and it always reminds me of getting my driving licence. I paid my mom money that I got from a publishing advance we got from our first album to buy out the remainder of the car notes that she had for this old Mazda 626. I think I paid $3000, I named her Miss Anne, I covered her in stickers. Bloc Party’s ‘Silent Alarm’ was always on in the car. It was a favourite, and there’s really not a bad track on it...

From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s... They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one.

That podcast from July may have helped set the wheels in motion for the joint tour. Currently, Paramore are in the midst of a North American tour which includes concerts and festival appearances. After that, they will be touring Latin America in March. Last month, they released a new song called "This Is Why" from their upcoming 2023 album of the same name. This is their first new music in over five years.

When do Paramore 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for album pre-order begin October 26. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Paramore Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 13
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Paramore All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
Paramore and Elke
Paramore and Elke at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 31
Paramore and Faux Real
Paramore and Faux Real at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 7
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 9
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 11
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 13
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Nov 15
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 16
Paramore and Ogi
Paramore and Ogi at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital
Corona Capital at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 23
Paramore and Claud
Paramore and Claud at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 25
Paramore
Paramore at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Mar 2
Paramore
Paramore at Arena Perú
Arena Perú San Borja, Lima Province, Peru
Mar 5
Paramore
Paramore at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
Mar 7
Paramore
Paramore at Movistar Arena (Argentina)
Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina
Mar 11
Paramore
Paramore at Qualistage
Qualistage Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mar 14
Paramore
Paramore at Bogotá, Colombia
Bogotá, Colombia
Apr 13
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 15
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at Cardiff International Arena
Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Paramore and Bloc Party
Paramore and Bloc Party at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Paramore on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

This Is Why is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023. For more, check out Paramore's Zumic artist page.

