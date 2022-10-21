Paramore Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Paramore have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The band now have 25 concerts planned from this month into April, including a newly added six-concert tour of Ireland and the UK which includes stops in Dublin, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London, and Birmingham. The opening act for these concerts will be London indie punk legends Bloc Party, who released a new album this year called Alpha Games.

In her podcast series with the BBC called Everything is Emo, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams shared in July how Bloc Party — and particularly their 2005 album Silent Alarm — influenced her and the band's music (transcribed by NME):

We loved this band, me and all my friends, we were really into that album and it always reminds me of getting my driving licence. I paid my mom money that I got from a publishing advance we got from our first album to buy out the remainder of the car notes that she had for this old Mazda 626. I think I paid $3000, I named her Miss Anne, I covered her in stickers. Bloc Party’s ‘Silent Alarm’ was always on in the car. It was a favourite, and there’s really not a bad track on it... From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s... They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one.

That podcast from July may have helped set the wheels in motion for the joint tour. Currently, Paramore are in the midst of a North American tour which includes concerts and festival appearances. After that, they will be touring Latin America in March. Last month, they released a new song called "This Is Why" from their upcoming 2023 album of the same name. This is their first new music in over five years.

When do Paramore 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 28. Presales for album pre-order begin October 26. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Paramore All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Paramore on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

This Is Why is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023. For more, check out Paramore's Zumic artist page.