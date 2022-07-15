Paramore Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a four-year hiatus, Paramore have announced 2022 tour dates for North America.

Eleven newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues in October and November. On October 14, Paramore will be joined by opening acts Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast, and other guests to be announced at a later date. Paramore also have planned a number of festival performances including Austin City Limits, When We Were Young in Las Vegas, and Corona Capital in Mexico.

When do Paramore 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on July 17. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan begin July 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Paramore All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Paramore on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

During the pandemic, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams released two solo albums. For more, check out Paramore's Zumic artist page.