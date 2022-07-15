View all results for 'alt'
Paramore Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows and festival sets booked
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 15, 2022

After a four-year hiatus, Paramore have announced 2022 tour dates for North America.

Eleven newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues in October and November. On October 14, Paramore will be joined by opening acts Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast, and other guests to be announced at a later date. Paramore also have planned a number of festival performances including Austin City Limits, When We Were Young in Las Vegas, and Corona Capital in Mexico.

When do Paramore 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on July 17. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan begin July 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Paramore All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 2
Paramore
Paramore at Mechanics Bank Theater
Mechanics Bank Theater Bakersfield, CA
Oct 4
Paramore
Paramore at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Oct 6
Paramore
Paramore at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 8
Paramore
Paramore at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 11
Paramore
Paramore at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Oct 14
to
Oct 16
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 14
Paramore, Young the Giant, and Japanese Breakfast
Paramore, Young the Giant, and Japanese Breakfast at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Nov 7
Paramore
Paramore at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 9
Paramore
Paramore at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 11
Paramore
Paramore at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 15
Paramore
Paramore at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 16
Paramore
Paramore at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital
Corona Capital at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

We recommend following Paramore on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

During the pandemic, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams released two solo albums. For more, check out Paramore's Zumic artist page.

Paramore
