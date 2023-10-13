Parker McCollum Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Parker McCollum added 2024 tour dates, billed as Burn It Down.
New concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into August. The opening acts on most dates will be Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and / or Catie Offerman.
The Texas-born-and-bred country artist Parker is currently on the road with headlining shows, festival performances, and sets opening for Morgan Wallen.
When do Parker McCollum 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Citi cardholders begin October 17. Fan club, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Parker McCollum Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 17
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
May 18
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Parker McCollum All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 14
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 20
to
Oct 22
Osceola Heritage Park
Kissimmee, FL
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
Rome, GA
Oct 26
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
Lubbock, TX
Oct 27
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Oct 28
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Nov 10
Rescheduled
Truist Park
Atlanta, GA
Nov 11
Rescheduled
Truist Park
Atlanta, GA
Dec 14
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 15
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 16
Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino
Maricopa, AZ
Dec 29
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, TX
Dec 31
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Jan 18
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Jan 19
Angel of the Winds Arena
Everett, WA
Jan 20
Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, OR
Jan 25
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Jan 26
Mountain America Center
Idaho Falls, ID
Jan 27
First Interstate Arena
Billings, MT
Feb 1
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Feb 2
Mountain Health Arena
Huntington, WV
Feb 3
Elliott Hall Of Music
West Lafayette, IN
Feb 8
Wings Event Center
Kalamazoo, MI
Feb 9
Wright State University Nutter Center
Dayton, OH
Feb 10
Chaifetz Arena
Saint Louis, MO
Mar 1
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Mar 2
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
Apr 4
Taylor County Expo Center
Abilene, TX
Apr 5
Bert Ogden Arena
Edinburg, TX
Apr 11
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Apr 12
Lake Charles Civic Center
Lake Charles, LA
Apr 13
Mclane Stadium Touchdown Alley
Waco, TX
Apr 18
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Roanoke, VA
Apr 19
White Oak Amphitheater
Greensboro, NC
May 2
Tony's Pizza Events Center
Salina, KS
May 4
Mizzou Arena
Columbia, MO
May 11
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
May 17
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
May 18
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
May 24
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
May 25
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
May 26
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
May 30
to
Jun 2
Frank Brown Park
Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 1
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 8
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Nebraskaland Days Fairgrounds
North Platte, NE
Jun 22
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 27
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Jun 28
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 29
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jul 18
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Jul 19
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Aug 1
to
Aug 3
Soo Pass Ranch
Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 15
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Aug 16
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 17
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Aug 23
Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho, NM
Aug 25
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 30
Reed Arena
College Station, TX
Aug 31
American Bank Center
Corpus Christi, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Parker McCollum on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Parker McCollum's Zumic artist page.