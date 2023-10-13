View all results for 'alt'
Parker McCollum Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ concerts across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 13, 2023

Parker McCollum added 2024 tour dates, billed as Burn It Down.

New concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into August. The opening acts on most dates will be Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and / or Catie Offerman.

The Texas-born-and-bred country artist Parker is currently on the road with headlining shows, festival performances, and sets opening for Morgan Wallen.

When do Parker McCollum 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Citi cardholders begin October 17. Fan club, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Parker McCollum All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 14
Parker McCollum, Flatland Cavalry, and William Beckmann at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
Golden Sky Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 20
to
Oct 22
Country Thunder Florida at Osceola Heritage Park
Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, FL
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
Rome River Jam at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Rome, GA
Oct 26
Parker McCollum and Randy Rogers Band at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Oct 27
Parker McCollum and Josh Abbott Band at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 28
Parker McCollum and Josh Abbott Band at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Nov 10
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Truist Park
Rescheduled
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Nov 11
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Truist Park
Rescheduled
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Dec 14
Parker McCollum and Chancey Williams at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 15
Parker McCollum and Chancey Williams at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Dec 16
Parker McCollum at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino
Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Maricopa, AZ
Dec 29
Parker McCollum, Catie Offerman, and Corey Kent at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 30
Parker McCollum, Catie Offerman, and Corey Kent at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Dec 31
Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jan 18
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Jan 19
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet at Angel of the Winds Arena
Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, WA
Jan 20
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Jan 25
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Jan 26
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Jan 27
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Feb 1
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Feb 2
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV
Feb 3
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Elliott Hall Of Music
Elliott Hall Of Music West Lafayette, IN
Feb 8
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Feb 9
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Feb 10
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Mar 1
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Mar 2
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Apr 4
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Taylor County Expo Center
Taylor County Expo Center Abilene, TX
Apr 5
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
Apr 11
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Apr 12
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Lake Charles Civic Center
Lake Charles Civic Center Lake Charles, LA
Apr 13
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Mclane Stadium Touchdown Alley
Mclane Stadium Touchdown Alley Waco, TX
Apr 18
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center) Roanoke, VA
Apr 19
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at White Oak Amphitheater
White Oak Amphitheater Greensboro, NC
May 2
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Tony's Pizza Events Center
Tony's Pizza Events Center Salina, KS
May 3
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
May 4
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Mizzou Arena
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
May 11
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, and Ernest at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
May 17
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May 18
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May 24
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
May 25
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
May 26
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
May 30
to
Jun 2
Gulf Coast Jam at Frank Brown Park
Frank Brown Park Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 1
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and George Birge at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 8
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Summer Jam Concert Series at Nebraskaland Days Fairgrounds
Nebraskaland Days Fairgrounds North Platte, NE
Jun 22
Parker McCollum and Warren Zeiders at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 27
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Jun 28
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 29
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 18
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Jul 19
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 1
to
Aug 3
We Fest at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 15
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 16
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 17
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 23
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Aug 25
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 30
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at Reed Arena
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Aug 31
Parker McCollum and Corey Kent at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Parker McCollum on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Parker McCollum's Zumic artist page.

