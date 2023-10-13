Parker McCollum Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Parker McCollum added 2024 tour dates, billed as Burn It Down.

New concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into August. The opening acts on most dates will be Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and / or Catie Offerman.

The Texas-born-and-bred country artist Parker is currently on the road with headlining shows, festival performances, and sets opening for Morgan Wallen.

When do Parker McCollum 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Citi cardholders begin October 17. Fan club, Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Parker McCollum All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Parker McCollum on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Parker McCollum's Zumic artist page.