Parker McCollum Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ concerts across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 28, 2022

This week, country rocker Parker McCollum added spring 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at American venues in February and April with opening acts Corey Kent, Catie Offerman, and / or Larry Fleet on select dates. Presently on a headlining tour, Parker rings in the new year at Simmons Bank Arena in Arkansas with opening acts Flatland Cavalry and William Beckmann.

When do Parker McCollum 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as November 4. Presales for Artist and fan club members begin November 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Parker McCollum All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 29
Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman
Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman at Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center Bangor, ME
Nov 4
Parker McCollum, William Beckmann, and Josh Abbott Band
Parker McCollum, William Beckmann, and Josh Abbott Band at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
Nov 5
Parker McCollum, Josh Abbott Band, and William Beckmann
Parker McCollum, Josh Abbott Band, and William Beckmann at Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center
Nacogdoches County Exposition & Civic Center Nacogdoches, TX
Nov 14
Joe Nichols, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, and Michael Ray
Joe Nichols, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, and Michael Ray at Crown Coliseum - The Crown Center
Crown Coliseum - The Crown Center Fayetteville, NC
Dec 30
Parker McCollum, Flatland Cavalry, and William Beckmann
Parker McCollum, Flatland Cavalry, and William Beckmann at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 31
Parker McCollum, Flatland Cavalry, and William Beckmann
Parker McCollum, Flatland Cavalry, and William Beckmann at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Feb 2
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Feb 3
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 4
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Feb 9
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Feb 10
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Swiftel Center
Swiftel Center Brookings, SD
Feb 11
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Feb 16
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Xtream Arena
Xtream Arena Coralville, IA
Feb 17
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena)
Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena) Ralston, NE
Feb 18
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Shrine Mosque
Shrine Mosque Springfield, MO
Feb 23
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University Tallahassee, FL
Feb 24
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Baton Rouge River Center Theatre
Baton Rouge River Center Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
Feb 25
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman
Parker McCollum, Corey Kent, and Catie Offerman at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Feb 28
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Apr 13
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Apr 14
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet
Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA

We recommend following Parker McCollum on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Parker McCollum's Zumic artist page.

