Parker McCollum Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, country artist Parker McCollum added 2022 tour dates. The newly planned headlining shows are set at American venues this October in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine.

Parker will be opening for Thomas Rhett's summer and fall tour at large-scale venues from later this month into October, in addition to headlining shows in various cities across America.

When do Parker McCollum 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Parker McCollum on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

