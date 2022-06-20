View all results for 'alt'
Parker McCollum Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Thomas Rhett
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 20, 2022

This week, country artist Parker McCollum added 2022 tour dates. The newly planned headlining shows are set at American venues this October in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maine.

Parker will be opening for Thomas Rhett's summer and fall tour at large-scale venues from later this month into October, in addition to headlining shows in various cities across America.

When do Parker McCollum 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin June 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Parker McCollum All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 23
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jun 24
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jun 25
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 1
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
Jul 2
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
Jul 3
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
Jul 7
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at RiverStage
RiverStage San Angelo, TX
Jul 8
Parker McCollum and Pat Green
Parker McCollum and Pat Green at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 9
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at La Hacienda
La Hacienda Midland, TX
Jul 13
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at LaPorte County Fairgrounds
LaPorte County Fairgrounds La Porte, IN
Jul 14
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 15
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 16
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 21
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Jul 22
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 23
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jul 24
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days Cheyenne, WY
Jul 28
Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band, and Wade Bowen
Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band, and Wade Bowen at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jul 29
Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band, and Wade Bowen
Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band, and Wade Bowen at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Aug 4
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Aug 5
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 6
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 11
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 12
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 13
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 18
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 19
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 20
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 25
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 26
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 27
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 1
Parker McCollum and Corey smith
Parker McCollum and Corey smith at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 2
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Sep 3
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Sep 4
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Pompano Beach Amphitheatre Pompano Beach, Florida
Sep 9
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at Cook's Garage
Cook's Garage Lubbock, TX
Sep 10
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at Kansas State Fair
Kansas State Fair Hutchinson, KS
Sep 22
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Mizzou Arena
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Sep 23
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at JQH Arena
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Sep 24
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 29
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Sep 30
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Bismarck Event Center
Bismarck Event Center Bismarck, ND
Oct 1
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 6
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Oct 7
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Bozeman, MT
Oct 8
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Oct 13
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Oct 14
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Oct 15
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith
Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith at Wright State University Nutter Center
Wright State University Nutter Center Dayton, OH
Oct 21
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 22
Parker McCollum and Randy Rogers Band
Parker McCollum and Randy Rogers Band at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Oct 27
Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman
Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Oct 28
Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman
Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 29
Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman
Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmerman at Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center Bangor, ME

We recommend following Parker McCollum on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Parker McCollum's Zumic artist page.

artists
Parker McCollum
genres
Country Modern Country
image for artist Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum
