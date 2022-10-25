View all results for 'alt'
Parkway Drive Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Darker Still' tour with Memphis May Fire and Currents
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 25, 2022

Australian hard rockers Parkway Drive have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Darker Still.

Fourteen new shows are planned at venues across the USA in January and February. The opening acts for these concerts will be Memphis May Fire and Currents. In January, Parkway Drive will perform at ShipRocked in Florida and at Denmark's Copenhell music festival in June.

When do Parkway Drive 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify. American Express / Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is SPTPWD23. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Parkway Drive Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 10
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 11
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Parkway Drive All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 22
to
Jan 28
ShipRocked
ShipRocked at ShipRocked
ShipRocked Canaveral Acres, FL
Jan 31
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Feb 1
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at The Marquee
The Marquee Tempe, AZ
Feb 3
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
Feb 4
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Feb 5
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 7
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Feb 8
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Feb 10
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 11
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Feb 13
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Feb 14
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Feb 15
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 16
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 26
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King at 1stBank Center
Cancelled
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, DK
Copenhagen, DK Denmark, Europe

We recommend following Parkway Drive on the band's social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Parkway Drive's Zumic artist page.

artists
Parkway Drive
genres
Death Metal Hardcore Punk Heavy metal Melodic death metal Metalcore
Parkway Drive
Parkway Drive
Feb
11
Parkway Drive, Memphis May Fire, and Currents
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
