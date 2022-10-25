Parkway Drive Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Australian hard rockers Parkway Drive have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Darker Still.

Fourteen new shows are planned at venues across the USA in January and February. The opening acts for these concerts will be Memphis May Fire and Currents. In January, Parkway Drive will perform at ShipRocked in Florida and at Denmark's Copenhell music festival in June.

When do Parkway Drive 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Spotify. American Express / Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is SPTPWD23. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Parkway Drive All Tour Dates and Tickets

