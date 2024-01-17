View all results for 'alt'
Passenger Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20 shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 17, 2024

English singer-songwriter Passenger added 2024 tour dates, celebrating his breakthrough 2012 album, All the Little Lights.

New August and September shows are planned across the USA and Canada. Passenger will also join Gregory Alan Isakov for two dates at Red Rocks in Colorado. Before the American tour, Passenger has headlining shows and festival sets across Europe.

When do Passenger 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is allthelittlelights24. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Passenger Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 27
Passenger at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Passenger All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 5
to
Jul 24
Les Nits de Barcelona 2024 at Jardines del Palacio de Pedralbes
Jardines del Palacio de Pedralbes Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 11
Passenger at Kew Gardens
Kew Gardens London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 11
Kew The Music: Passenger 2024 at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Galway Arts Festival - Passenger at Heineken Big Top
Heineken Big Top Galway, Ireland
Jul 29
Passenger at Anfiteatro del Vittoriale
Anfiteatro del Vittoriale Gardone Riviera, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 31
to
Aug 8
Lakelive Festival 2024 at Jahu Biel
Jahu Biel Biel, BE, Switzerland
Aug 2
to
Aug 10
Stars In Town 2024 at Herrenacker
Herrenacker Schaffhausen, SH, Switzerland
Aug 22
Passenger at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 24
Passenger at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 25
Passenger at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Aug 27
Passenger at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug 29
Passenger at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Aug 30
Passenger at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 1
Gregory Alan Isakov and Passenger at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 2
Gregory Alan Isakov and Passenger at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 4
Passenger at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 6
Passenger at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Sep 7
Passenger at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Sep 9
Passenger at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 10
Passenger at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Passenger on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Passenger's Zumic artist page.

Aug
27
Passenger
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
