Passenger Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English singer-songwriter Passenger added 2024 tour dates, celebrating his breakthrough 2012 album, All the Little Lights.

New August and September shows are planned across the USA and Canada. Passenger will also join Gregory Alan Isakov for two dates at Red Rocks in Colorado. Before the American tour, Passenger has headlining shows and festival sets across Europe.

When do Passenger 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is allthelittlelights24. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Passenger on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

