View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Passion Pit Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Eight USA shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2024

This week, Passion Pit announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates.

Eight new shows are planned in May and June at mid-sized venues in San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, and Brooklyn. Passion Pit will also perform at the Just Like Heaven music festival in May.

Passion Pit Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 28
Passion Pit at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
May 29
Passion Pit at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
May 31
Passion Pit at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Jun 1
Passion Pit at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Passion Pit All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
Just Like Heaven Festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
Brookside at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
May 20
Passion Pit at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
May 21
Passion Pit at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
May 24
Passion Pit at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
May 25
Passion Pit at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
May 28
Passion Pit at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
May 29
Passion Pit at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
May 31
Passion Pit at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Jun 1
Passion Pit at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
When do Passion Pit 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Passion Pit on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Passion Pit's Zumic artist page.

1
254
artists
Passion Pit
genres
Electropop Indie Pop Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Passion Pit
Passion Pit
May
28
Passion Pit
Irving Plaza New York, NY
May
29
Passion Pit
Irving Plaza New York, NY
May
31
Passion Pit
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Jun
1
Passion Pit
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Passion Pit Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 5, 2019
Passion Pit Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Electronic Indie Pop Psychedelic Rock Synth Pop Passion Pit
1
1642
image for article Passion Pit Set 2018 Tour Dates For North America: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 28, 2017
Passion Pit Set 2018 Tour Dates For North America: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Indie Pop Pop Synth Pop Passion Pit Canada United States
2
1835
image for article Passion Pit 2015 Tour Dates & Ticket Presale Info Announced
February 24, 2015
Passion Pit 2015 Tour Dates & Ticket Presale Info Announced
News Indie Pop Synth Pop Passion Pit
1
1283
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart