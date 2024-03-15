Passion Pit Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Passion Pit announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates.

Eight new shows are planned in May and June at mid-sized venues in San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, and Brooklyn. Passion Pit will also perform at the Just Like Heaven music festival in May.

Passion Pit All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Passion Pit 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Passion Pit on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

