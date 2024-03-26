Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Husband-and-wife duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo announced 2024 tour dates. Opening acts on select dates will be Berlin or The Vindys.

Billed as Funtastic '24, the new shows are planned at theatres and music halls across North America in July and August. In May, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have two headlining concerts in California.

When do Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster begin march 27. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pat Benatar on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo's Zumic artist page.