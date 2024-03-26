View all results for 'alt'
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ shows in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 26, 2024

Husband-and-wife duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo announced 2024 tour dates. Opening acts on select dates will be Berlin or The Vindys.

Billed as Funtastic '24, the new shows are planned at theatres and music halls across North America in July and August. In May, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo have two headlining concerts in California.

When do Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster begin march 27. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 10
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Berlin at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
May 11
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Berlin at Los Angeles County Fair
Los Angeles County Fair Pomona, CA
Jul 6
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 7
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Jul 9
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Jul 10
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Jul 12
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Lakefront Park
Lakefront Park Prior Lake, MN
Jul 13
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Centennial Park West
Centennial Park West Orland Park, IL
Jul 16
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Jul 18
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Jul 21
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 23
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jul 24
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 27
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 30
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Aug 2
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Aug 8
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Aug 10
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Aug 13
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
Aug 15
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Berlin at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Aug 16
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pat Benatar on social media and sign up for the fan club, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo's Zumic artist page.

Jul
7
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Jul
23
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and The Vindys
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
