Patti Smith Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, legendary artist Patti Smith added 2023 tour dates.

Three new December shows have been added in Chicago at The Salt Shed and New York City at Brooklyn Steel. Before then, Patti will be touring Italy, Germany, and Belgium.

Patti Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Patti Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Patti Smith on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

