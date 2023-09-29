Patti Smith Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, legendary artist Patti Smith added 2023 tour dates.
Three new December shows have been added in Chicago at The Salt Shed and New York City at Brooklyn Steel. Before then, Patti will be touring Italy, Germany, and Belgium.
Patti Smith Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dec 29
Dec 30
Patti Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 4
Piazza Duomo Parma, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Oct 5
Piazzale della Casa Rossa Gorizia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Oct 7
Tollhaus Karlsruhe, Germany
Oct 9
Weimarhalle Weimar, Thüringen, Germany
Oct 11
Pierre Boulez Saal Berlin Berlin, Germany
Oct 12
Pierre Boulez Saal Berlin Berlin, Germany
Oct 14
Pierre Boulez Saal Berlin Berlin, Germany
Oct 16
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Oct 17
Zoom Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Oct 19
Oct 20
Nov 11
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
Nov 28
Teatro delle Muse Ancona, Marche, Italy
Nov 29
Teatro Massimo Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy
Dec 1
Savoia Theatre Campobasso, Molise, Italy
Dec 4
Teatro Petruzzelli Bari, Puglia, Italy
Dec 5
Auditorium "R. Gervasio" Matera, Basilicata, Italy
Dec 8
Teatro civico Schio, Veneto, Italy
Dec 12
Teatro Duse Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Dec 14
Teatro Malibran Venezia, Veneto, Italy
Dec 27
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Dec 29
Dec 30
When do Patti Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Patti Smith on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
