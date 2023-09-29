View all results for 'alt'
Patti Smith Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

20+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 29, 2023
Photo Credit: Karen Sheinheit

This week, legendary artist Patti Smith added 2023 tour dates.

Three new December shows have been added in Chicago at The Salt Shed and New York City at Brooklyn Steel. Before then, Patti will be touring Italy, Germany, and Belgium.

Patti Smith Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Patti Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 4
Patti Smith at Piazza Duomo
Piazza Duomo Parma, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Oct 5
Patti Smith at Piazzale della Casa Rossa
Piazzale della Casa Rossa Gorizia, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Oct 7
Patti Smith at Tollhaus
Tollhaus Karlsruhe, Germany
Oct 9
Patti Smith at Weimarhalle
Weimarhalle Weimar, Thüringen, Germany
Oct 11
Patti Smith, Jackson Smith, Tony Shanahan, and Seb Rochford at Pierre Boulez Saal Berlin
Pierre Boulez Saal Berlin Berlin, Germany
Oct 12
Patti Smith, Jackson Smith, Tony Shanahan, and Seb Rochford at Pierre Boulez Saal Berlin
Pierre Boulez Saal Berlin Berlin, Germany
Oct 14
Patti Smith, Jackson Smith, Tony Shanahan, and Seb Rochford at Pierre Boulez Saal Berlin
Pierre Boulez Saal Berlin Berlin, Germany
Oct 16
Patti Smith at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Oct 17
Patti Smith at Zoom
Zoom Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Oct 19
Festival Des Libertés - Patti Smith at Théâtre National
Théâtre National Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 20
Festival Des Libertés - Patti Smith at Théâtre National
Théâtre National Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 11
Patti Smith at The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
Nov 28
Patti Smith at Teatro delle Muse
Teatro delle Muse Ancona, Marche, Italy
Nov 29
Patti Smith at Teatro Massimo
Teatro Massimo Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy
Dec 1
Patti Smith at Savoia Theatre
Savoia Theatre Campobasso, Molise, Italy
Dec 4
Patti Smith at Teatro Petruzzelli
Teatro Petruzzelli Bari, Puglia, Italy
Dec 5
Patti Smith at Auditorium "R. Gervasio"
Auditorium "R. Gervasio" Matera, Basilicata, Italy
Dec 8
Patti Smith at Teatro civico
Teatro civico Schio, Veneto, Italy
Dec 12
Patti Smith at Teatro Duse
Teatro Duse Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Dec 14
Patti Smith at Teatro Malibran
Teatro Malibran Venezia, Veneto, Italy
Dec 27
Patti Smith at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Dec 29
Patti Smith at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Dec 30
Patti Smith at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
When do Patti Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Patti Smith on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Patti Smith's Zumic artist page.

artists
Patti Smith
genres
Classic Rock Garage Rock Punk Rock
recommended music
