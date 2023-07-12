View all results for 'alt'
Patty Griffin Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Todd Snider
Published July 12, 2023

This week, Patty Griffin added 2023 tour dates to her schedule. The newly planned fall concerts are set in October and November at mid-sized venues in the USA. Joining Patty on select dates will be Todd Snider as the opening act.

Patty is looking at a busy summer schedule ahead. After opening for Little Big Town this month, Patty will head out on an East Coast tour in August and September.

When do Patty Griffin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Patty Griffin All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 15
Little Big Town, Patty Griffin, and Caitlyn Smith at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 10
Patty Griffin at Narrows Center For The Arts
Narrows Center For The Arts Fall River, MA
Aug 11
Patty Griffin at Boarding House Park
Boarding House Park Lowell, MA
Aug 12
Patty Griffin at Payomet Performing Arts Center
Payomet Performing Arts Center North Truro, MA
Aug 14
Patty Griffin at Stone Mountain Arts Center
Stone Mountain Arts Center Brownfield, ME
Aug 16
Patty Griffin at The Grand
The Grand Ellsworth, ME
Aug 17
Patty Griffin at The Waldo Theatre
The Waldo Theatre Waldoboro, ME
Aug 18
Patty Griffin at The Flying Monkey
The Flying Monkey Plymouth, NH
Sep 16
Patty Griffin at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY
Sep 18
Patty Griffin at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Sep 19
Patty Griffin at Jefferson Center
Jefferson Center Roanoke, VA
Oct 13
Patty Griffin at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
Oct 14
Patty Griffin at Musical Instrument Museum
Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZ
Oct 16
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Oct 17
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Oct 18
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Oct 20
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Lobero Theatre
Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 21
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
Oct 22
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz
Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz Santa Cruz, CA
Oct 24
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Palace Of Fine Arts
Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco, CA
Oct 26
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Oct 27
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Oct 28
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Washington Center For The Performing Arts
Washington Center For The Performing Arts Olympia, WA
Oct 29
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 1
Patty Griffin and Todd Snider at Mount Baker Theatre
Mount Baker Theatre Bellingham, WA
Nov 2
Patty Griffin at The Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Nov 4
Patty Griffin at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Nov 5
Patty Griffin at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Nov 7
Patty Griffin at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Nov 8
Patty Griffin at TACAW - The Arts Campus At Willits
TACAW - The Arts Campus At Willits Basalt, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Patty Griffin on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Patty Griffin's Zumic artist page.

