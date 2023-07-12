Patty Griffin Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Patty Griffin added 2023 tour dates to her schedule. The newly planned fall concerts are set in October and November at mid-sized venues in the USA. Joining Patty on select dates will be Todd Snider as the opening act.

Patty is looking at a busy summer schedule ahead. After opening for Little Big Town this month, Patty will head out on an East Coast tour in August and September.

When do Patty Griffin 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Patty Griffin All Tour Dates and Tickets

