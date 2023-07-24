Paul Cauthen Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Paul Cauthen has added 2023 tour dates, billed as This Road I'm On.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America from September into December. The opening act on select dates will be Colby Acuff, Tanner Usrey, or Uncle Lucius. In mid-September, Cauthen has two opening slots on Eric Church's tour and a number of festival performances.

When do Paul Cauthen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for Artist begin July 25. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express cardmember presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Paul Cauthen All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Paul Cauthen on social media and sign up for the email mailing list (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Paul released a song titled "Desert Woman." For more, check out Paul Cauthen's Zumic artist page.