Paul Cauthen Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Eric Church
Francesco Marano

Published July 24, 2023

Singer-songwriter Paul Cauthen has added 2023 tour dates, billed as This Road I'm On.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America from September into December. The opening act on select dates will be Colby Acuff, Tanner Usrey, or Uncle Lucius. In mid-September, Cauthen has two opening slots on Eric Church's tour and a number of festival performances.

When do Paul Cauthen 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for Artist begin July 25. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express cardmember presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Paul Cauthen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Block Party Eagle at Downtown Eagle
Downtown Eagle Eagle, CO
Sep 14
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at Starlight Ranch
Starlight Ranch Amarillo, TX
Sep 15
Eric Church, Paul Cauthen, and Hailey Whitters at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 16
Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Paul Cauthen at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Format Festival at Sugar Creek Airstrip
Sugar Creek Airstrip Bentonville, AR
Sep 25
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 26
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Sep 27
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at The Hawthorn
The Hawthorn St. Louis, MO
Sep 29
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Rebels & Renegades at Monterey Fairgrounds
Monterey Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Oct 13
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at Druid City Music Hall
Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL
Oct 14
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Oct 14
to
Oct 15
RushSouth Fest at Woodruff Riverfront Park
Woodruff Riverfront Park Columbus, GA
Oct 17
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 18
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at Tuffy's Music Box
Tuffy's Music Box Sanford, FL
Oct 20
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at The Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater Charleston, SC
Oct 21
Paul Cauthen at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Oct 24
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 25
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Oct 27
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 28
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Oct 29
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Oct 31
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Nov 1
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at Racket Club NYC
Racket Club NYC New York
Nov 3
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Nov 4
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 5
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Nov 7
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Nov 11
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Nov 16
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Nov 17
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Nov 18
Paul Cauthen and Colby Acuff at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 30
Paul Cauthen and Uncle Lucius at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Dec 2
Paul Cauthen and Uncle Lucius at Mesa Theater & Club
Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
Dec 10
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Dec 12
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Dec 14
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Dec 15
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Dec 16
Paul Cauthen and Tanner Usrey at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Paul Cauthen on social media and sign up for the email mailing list (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Paul released a song titled "Desert Woman." For more, check out Paul Cauthen's Zumic artist page.

Paul Cauthen
Alt Country Americana Country Rock outlaw country Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Paul Cauthen
Paul Cauthen
