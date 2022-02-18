View all results for 'alt'
Paul McCartney Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Got Back' stadium shows in America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 18, 2022

"Get back to where you once belonged!"

After having to postpone his European tour in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic shutting down the live entertainment industry around the world, Paul McCartney is ready to thrill audiences once again. This week, Sir Paul announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Got Back. At this time, 13 shows are planned at stadiums across America from April into June.

It's been over 50 years since The Beatles' last studio album, Let It Be, but the fab four's classic songs still sound as fresh and relevant as ever. Last year, a spellbinding three-part documentary called The Beatles: Get Back was released that put a microscope on the creative process behind that final album and historic rooftop performance that would be the group's final concert together. Fittingly, McCartney and his band are leaning into that rich legacy.

When do Paul McCartney 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for VIP packages, American Express cardholders, and fan club members begin February 22. Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Paul McCartney Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 16
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Paul McCartney All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
May 2
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
May 3
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
May 6
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
May 13
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
May 17
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
May 21
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Truist Field
Truist Field Charlotte, NC
May 25
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
May 28
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Camping World Stadium
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
May 31
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Jun 4
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Carrier Dome
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Jun 7
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 12
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at Oriole Park At Camden Yards
Oriole Park At Camden Yards Baltimore, MD
Jun 16
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

We recommend following Paul McCartney on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

McCartney continues to push his creative boundaries by working with both famous and up-and-coming artists. Last year, he released McCartney III Imagined, a collection of songs with contributions by Beck, Dominic Fike, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, EOB, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, 3D RDN, and Idris Elba. For more, check out the Paul McCartney Zumic artist page.

