Paul McCartney Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"Get back to where you once belonged!"

After having to postpone his European tour in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic shutting down the live entertainment industry around the world, Paul McCartney is ready to thrill audiences once again. This week, Sir Paul announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Got Back. At this time, 13 shows are planned at stadiums across America from April into June.

It's been over 50 years since The Beatles' last studio album, Let It Be, but the fab four's classic songs still sound as fresh and relevant as ever. Last year, a spellbinding three-part documentary called The Beatles: Get Back was released that put a microscope on the creative process behind that final album and historic rooftop performance that would be the group's final concert together. Fittingly, McCartney and his band are leaning into that rich legacy.

When do Paul McCartney 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales for VIP packages, American Express cardholders, and fan club members begin February 22. Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

McCartney continues to push his creative boundaries by working with both famous and up-and-coming artists. Last year, he released McCartney III Imagined, a collection of songs with contributions by Beck, Dominic Fike, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, EOB, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, 3D RDN, and Idris Elba. For more, check out the Paul McCartney Zumic artist page.