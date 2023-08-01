View all results for 'alt'
Paul McCartney Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Got Back' stadium shows in Australia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 1, 2023

This week, Paul McCartney announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Got Back. At this time, six shows are planned at stadiums across Australia in October and November.

Last year, Paul brought the tour to North American cities and these are Sir Paul's first announced concerts for 2023. More dates are expected to be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Paul McCartney 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales for Telstra Plus Members begin August 3. Frontier Members and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Paul McCartney All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 18
Paul McCartney at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Oct 21
Paul McCartney at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Oct 24
Paul McCartney at McDonald Jones Stadium
McDonald Jones Stadium Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia
Oct 27
Paul McCartney at Allianz Stadium
Allianz Stadium Moore Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 1
Paul McCartney at Suncorp Stadium
Suncorp Stadium Milton, QLD, Australia
Nov 4
Paul McCartney at Heritage Bank Stadium
Heritage Bank Stadium Carrara, QLD, Australia

For the most up-to-date information, follow Paul McCartney on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Paul McCartney Zumic artist page.

