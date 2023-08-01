Paul McCartney Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Paul McCartney announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Got Back. At this time, six shows are planned at stadiums across Australia in October and November.

Last year, Paul brought the tour to North American cities and these are Sir Paul's first announced concerts for 2023. More dates are expected to be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Paul McCartney 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales for Telstra Plus Members begin August 3. Frontier Members and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Paul McCartney on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

