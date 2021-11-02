Pavement Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rock pioneers Pavement have added 2022 tour dates.
The newly announced concerts are planned from September into October, making stops at North American venues coast to coast. The band has multiple nights scheduled in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Atlanta. The last time Pavement toured extensively was in 2010. The American tour is in addition to previously announced dates in Europe from mid-October into November.
When do Pavement 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for American Express/Citi cardholders and local venues/radio begin November 3. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Pavement Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 30
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 1
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 2
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Pavement All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Parque da Cidade
Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Sep 7
Balboa Theatre
San Diego, CA
Sep 9
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 10
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 12
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Sep 13
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Sep 14
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Sep 16
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Sep 17
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Sep 19
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Sep 20
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Sep 21
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 22
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 24
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Sep 26
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 28
Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boston, MA
Sep 30
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 1
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 2
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 5
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 6
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Oct 8
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Oct 9
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Oct 11
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Oct 17
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Usher Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 20
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Le Grand Rex
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 30
Sentrum Scene
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Nov 2
VoxHall
Aarhus, Denmark, Denmark
Nov 4
Pier 2
Bremen, HB, Germany
Nov 5
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
Nov 7
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 8
Koninklijk Theater Carre
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 10
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 11
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
We recommend following Pavement on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
Formed in 1989, Pavement is fronted by Stephen Malkmus, who also went on to have a successful career with several other projects. Pavement released a few EPs before their seminal LP, Slanted and Enchanted, in 1992. For more, check out Pavement's Zumic artist page.