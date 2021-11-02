View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Pavement Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

First tour in over a decade
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2021

Indie rock pioneers Pavement have added 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts are planned from September into October, making stops at North American venues coast to coast. The band has multiple nights scheduled in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Atlanta. The last time Pavement toured extensively was in 2010. The American tour is in addition to previously announced dates in Europe from mid-October into November.

When do Pavement 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for American Express/Citi cardholders and local venues/radio begin November 3. Live Nation and LN Mobile App presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD and 412800 for Citi, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Pavement Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 30
Pavement
Pavement at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct 1
Pavement
Pavement at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct 2
Pavement
Pavement at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Pavement All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
NOS Primavera Sound
NOS Primavera Sound at Parque da Cidade
Parque da Cidade Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Sep 7
Pavement
Pavement at Balboa Theatre
Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA
Sep 9
Pavement
Pavement at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Sep 10
Pavement
Pavement at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Sep 12
Pavement
Pavement at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 13
Pavement
Pavement at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 14
Pavement
Pavement at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 16
Pavement
Pavement at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 17
Pavement
Pavement at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 19
Pavement
Pavement at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Sep 20
Pavement
Pavement at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 21
Pavement
Pavement at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Sep 22
Pavement
Pavement at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 24
Pavement
Pavement at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 26
Pavement
Pavement at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 28
Pavement
Pavement at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Sep 30
Pavement
Pavement at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct 1
Pavement
Pavement at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct 2
Pavement
Pavement at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct 5
Pavement
Pavement at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 6
Pavement
Pavement at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 8
Pavement
Pavement at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 9
Pavement
Pavement at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 11
Pavement
Pavement at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 17
Pavement
Pavement at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Pavement
Pavement at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Pavement
Pavement at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Pavement
Pavement at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 22
Pavement
Pavement at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Pavement
Pavement at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 24
Pavement
Pavement at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Pavement
Pavement at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Pavement
Pavement at Le Grand Rex
Le Grand Rex Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 29
Pavement
Pavement at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Oct 30
Pavement
Pavement at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Oct 31
Pavement
Pavement at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 2
Pavement
Pavement at VoxHall
VoxHall Aarhus, Denmark, Denmark
Nov 4
Pavement
Pavement at Pier 2
Pier 2 Bremen, HB, Germany
Nov 5
Pavement
Pavement at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Nov 7
Pavement
Pavement at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 8
Pavement
Pavement at Koninklijk Theater Carre
Koninklijk Theater Carre Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Nov 10
Pavement
Pavement at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Nov 11
Pavement
Pavement at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

We recommend following Pavement on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Formed in 1989, Pavement is fronted by Stephen Malkmus, who also went on to have a successful career with several other projects. Pavement released a few EPs before their seminal LP, Slanted and Enchanted, in 1992. For more, check out Pavement's Zumic artist page.

2
1364
artists
Pavement
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Pavement
Pavement
Sep
30
Pavement
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct
1
Pavement
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Oct
2
Pavement
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart