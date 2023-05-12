Pavement Share 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Pavement added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set from September 11-14 at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY. Other dates scheduled on the band's calendar so far are stops in Spain, UK, Ireland, and Iceland.

Pavement All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Pavement 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pavement on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

