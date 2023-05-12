View all results for 'alt'
Pavement Share 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

4-night NYC run, festival en España
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 12, 2023

This week, Pavement added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set from September 11-14 at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY. Other dates scheduled on the band's calendar so far are stops in Spain, UK, Ireland, and Iceland.

Pavement Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 11
Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 12
Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 13
Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 14
Pavement at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Pavement All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Bilbao BBK Live at Kobetamendi Park
Kobetamendi Park Bilbo, Spain
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Bluedot at Jodrell Bank Observatory
Jodrell Bank Observatory Macclesfield, England, United Kingdom
Jul 24
Pavement at Festival Big Top - Galway
Festival Big Top - Galway County Galway, Galway, Ireland
Jul 27
Pavement at Harpa Concert Hall
Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavík, Iceland
Jul 28
Pavement at Harpa Concert Hall
Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavík, Iceland
Jul 29
Pavement at Harpa Concert Hall
Harpa Concert Hall Reykjavík, Iceland
When do Pavement 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pavement on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Pavement's Zumic artist page.

