View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Peach Pit Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'From 2 To 3' album news and touring America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 18, 2021

Vancouver rockers Peach Pit have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, From 2 To 3.

In total, 50+ concerts are planned with Peach Pit delivering their unique blend of rock, pop, indie, and alt to mid-sized venues. The newly announced shows will kick off in North America from March to April with opening act Haley Blais. The European leg will run from May to June with Sun Seeker opening the bill.

When do Peach Pit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App, and venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LOOKOUT. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Peach Pit Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 4
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Peach Pit All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 12
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 14
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 15
Peach Pit
Peach Pit at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 17
Peach Pit and Haley Blais
Peach Pit and Haley Blais at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Mar 18
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Mar 19
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Mar 20
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 23
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Mar 24
Peach Pit and Haley Blais
Peach Pit and Haley Blais at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 25
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 27
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Mar 28
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 29
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 31
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 1
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Apr 2
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 4
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Apr 5
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 7
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 8
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 9
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Apr 11
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 12
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 13
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Apr 14
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Apr 16
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Coors Event Centre
Coors Event Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 19
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Midway
Midway Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 20
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 22
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Capital Ballroom
Capital Ballroom Victoria, BC, Canada
Apr 24
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker [Early Show]
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker [Early Show] at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 24
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker [Late Show]
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker [Late Show] at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 25
Peach Pit and Haley Blais
Peach Pit and Haley Blais at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 26
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
May 9
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
May 11
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at QMU
QMU Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 12
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Liquid Rooms
Liquid Rooms Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 13
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at The Mill
The Mill Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Leeds Uni Stylus
Leeds Uni Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 16
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at The Marble Factory
The Marble Factory City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Concorde 2
Concorde 2 The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
May 18
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 19
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
May 21
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 22
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 24
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 25
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Doornroosje
Doornroosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
May 27
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
May 28
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Heimathafen Neukoelln
Heimathafen Neukoelln Berlin, Germany
May 29
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Mojo Club
Mojo Club Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 30
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Jun 1
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at John Dee
John Dee Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Jun 2
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker at Hus 7
Hus 7 Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden

We recommend following Peach Pit on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

From 2 To 3 is scheduled for release on March 4. This year, the band has released two singles, "Up Granville" and "Look Out!" For more, check out Peach Pit's Zumic artist page.

2
129
artists
Peach Pit
genres
Indie Pop Indie Rock Surf Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Peach Pit
Peach Pit
Apr
4
Peach Pit, Haley Blais, and Sun Seeker
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart