Peach Pit Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Vancouver rockers Peach Pit have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, From 2 To 3.

In total, 50+ concerts are planned with Peach Pit delivering their unique blend of rock, pop, indie, and alt to mid-sized venues. The newly announced shows will kick off in North America from March to April with opening act Haley Blais. The European leg will run from May to June with Sun Seeker opening the bill.

When do Peach Pit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App, and venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LOOKOUT. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Peach Pit All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Peach Pit on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

From 2 To 3 is scheduled for release on March 4. This year, the band has released two singles, "Up Granville" and "Look Out!" For more, check out Peach Pit's Zumic artist page.