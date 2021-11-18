Peach Pit Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Vancouver rockers Peach Pit have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, From 2 To 3.
In total, 50+ concerts are planned with Peach Pit delivering their unique blend of rock, pop, indie, and alt to mid-sized venues. The newly announced shows will kick off in North America from March to April with opening act Haley Blais. The European leg will run from May to June with Sun Seeker opening the bill.
When do Peach Pit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App, and venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is LOOKOUT. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Peach Pit Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 4
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Peach Pit All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 14
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Mar 15
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Mar 17
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 18
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 19
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Mar 20
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 24
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Mar 25
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Mar 27
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Mar 28
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Mar 29
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Mar 31
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 1
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Apr 2
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Apr 4
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 5
Club Soda
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 7
Bronson Centre
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 8
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 9
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
Apr 11
Majestic Theatre
Detroit, MI
Apr 12
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Apr 13
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 14
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Apr 16
Coors Event Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 19
Midway
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 20
MacEwan Hall
Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 22
Capital Ballroom
Victoria, BC, Canada
Apr 24
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 24
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 25
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 26
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
May 9
Vicar Street
Dublin, Ireland
May 11
QMU
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 12
Liquid Rooms
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 13
The Mill
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Leeds Uni Stylus
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 16
The Marble Factory
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Concorde 2
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
May 18
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 19
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
May 21
La Maroquinerie
Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 22
Le Botanique
Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 24
Melkweg
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 25
Doornroosje
Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
May 27
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
May 28
Heimathafen Neukoelln
Berlin, Germany
May 29
Mojo Club
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 30
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
Jun 1
John Dee
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Jun 2
Hus 7
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
We recommend following Peach Pit on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
From 2 To 3 is scheduled for release on March 4. This year, the band has released two singles, "Up Granville" and "Look Out!" For more, check out Peach Pit's Zumic artist page.