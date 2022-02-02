Peaches Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary hardcore electroclash artist Peaches has announced 2022 tour dates for North America and Europe. The performances will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Teaches of Peaches, which includes breakthrough hit songs "Fuck the Pain Away" and "AA XXX."

The newly announced concerts are set for May and June. First, she embarks on a tour of the USA and Canada with dates in Brooklyn, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Montreal, and her hometown Toronto. Then, she heads to Europe for shows in Sweden, the UK, Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Spain. According to the promotional poster below, there will be "special guests" although at this time they have not yet been announced. In addition to the newly announced tour, Peaches has a handful of headlining shows and festival appearances already lined up.

When do Peaches 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

