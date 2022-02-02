View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Peaches Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 'The Teaches of Peaches' album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 2, 2022

Legendary hardcore electroclash artist Peaches has announced 2022 tour dates for North America and Europe. The performances will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Teaches of Peaches, which includes breakthrough hit songs "Fuck the Pain Away" and "AA XXX."

The newly announced concerts are set for May and June. First, she embarks on a tour of the USA and Canada with dates in Brooklyn, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Montreal, and her hometown Toronto. Then, she heads to Europe for shows in Sweden, the UK, Netherlands, France, Belgium, and Spain. According to the promotional poster below, there will be "special guests" although at this time they have not yet been announced. In addition to the newly announced tour, Peaches has a handful of headlining shows and festival appearances already lined up.

When do Peaches 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Peaches Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 28
Peaches
Peaches at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

Peaches All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 4
Peaches
Peaches at Concertzaal Vooruit
Concertzaal Vooruit Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 5
Peaches
Peaches at Concertzaal Vooruit
Concertzaal Vooruit Gent, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 31
to
Apr 2
World Wide Warsaw
World Wide Warsaw at Warsaw, PL
Warsaw, PL Poland, Europe
May 16
Peaches
Peaches at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 17
Peaches
Peaches at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
May 20
Peaches
Peaches at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 21
Just Like Heaven 2022
Just Like Heaven 2022 at Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Rose Bowl - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
May 25
Peaches
Peaches at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
May 26
Peaches
Peaches at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 28
Peaches
Peaches at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Jun 5
Peaches
Peaches at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 6
Peaches
Peaches at Malmo Live Concert AB
Malmo Live Concert AB Malmö, Sweden
Jun 10
Peaches
Peaches at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Peaches
Peaches at The Poetry Club
The Poetry Club Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Peaches
Peaches at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Peaches
Peaches at Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory
Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Peaches
Peaches at The Fleece
The Fleece City of Bristol, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Peaches
Peaches at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 20
Peaches
Peaches at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Jun 21
Peaches
Peaches at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Bilbao BBK Live 2022
Bilbao BBK Live 2022 at Kobetamendi Park
Kobetamendi Park Bilbo, Spain

We recommend following Peaches on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Peaches Zumic artist page.

2
167
artists
Peaches
genres
Electronic Punk Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Peaches
Peaches
May
27
Peaches
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Fuck The Pain Away" (The Golden Pony Remix) - Peaches [SoundCloud Audio + Free Download]
December 20, 2013
"Fuck The Pain Away" (The Golden Pony Remix) - Peaches [SoundClou...
Music Electronic Future Funk Trip Hop Peaches The Golden Pony Audio Audio Single Brooklyn, NY Canada Free Download New York, NY Ontario Remix / Alternate Version Toronto, ON
1
891
image for article “Scare Me” - Major Lazer ft. Peaches & Timberlee [YouTube Official Video]
August 19, 2013
“Scare Me” - Major Lazer ft. Peaches & Timberlee [YouTube Off...
Music Electronic Reggae Major Lazer Peaches Official Music Video
1
741
Back to top
seating chart