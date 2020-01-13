View all results for 'alt'
Pearl Jam Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

American tour and 'Gigaton' album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 13, 2020

Pearl Jam have added 2020 tour dates to their schedule. The newly announced North American shows are planned from March through April, making stops at large-scale arenas from coast-to-coast. In June, the veteran rockers will begin a tour through Europe.

The band also revealed that they will release their 11th studio album, Gigaton, on March 27. Guitarist Mike McCready shared a comment about the LP in a press release, saying, "Making this record was a long journey... Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

When do Pearl Jam 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 24. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan and Pearl Jam fan club is currently open and will close on January 15.

Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan begin on January 23. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pearl Jam Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 30
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Pearl Jam All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 18
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 20
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Mar 22
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Mar 24
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Mar 28
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Royal Farms Arena
Royal Farms Arena Baltimore, MD
Mar 30
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 2
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 4
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Apr 6
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 9
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Apr 11
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Apr 13
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Apr 15
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Apr 16
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Apr 18
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Apr 19
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Jun 23
Pearl Jam and Idles
Pearl Jam and Idles at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 25
Pearl Jam and Idles
Pearl Jam and Idles at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 26
to
Jun 28
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jun 29
Pearl Jam and Idles
Pearl Jam and Idles at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jul 2
to
Jul 5
Rock Werchter Festival
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark
Festivalpark Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 5
Pearl Jam and Pixies
Pearl Jam and Pixies at Autodromo Enzo E Dino Ferrari
Autodromo Enzo E Dino Ferrari Spazzate Sassatelli, Bologna
Jul 7
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Vienna, Austria
Jul 10
BST Hyde Park (British Summer Time)
BST Hyde Park (British Summer Time) at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 13
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Jul 15
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Jul 17
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jul 18
to
Jul 19
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 22
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jul 23
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands

We recommend following Pearl Jam on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Pearl Jam Zumic artist page.

seating chart