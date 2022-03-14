View all results for 'alt'
Pearl Jam Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rocking in America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 14, 2022

After a two-year wait, Pearl Jam have announced rescheduled North American tour dates for 2022. The shows were originally set for 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

The newly planned concerts are set in May and September at large-scale venues, including four new dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Camden, and Las Vegas. The opening act for these shows will be Pluralone, a project led by former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. According to a press release, Josh is also expected to join Pearl Jam on stage during their sets. PJ will head out on a tour through Europe starting in June and will appear at a handful of festivals.

When do Pearl Jam 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new and rescheduled dates, Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration is currently open and will close on March 27. Verified Fan onsales begin March 29. Ticket presales for Pearl Jam Ten Club members is currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Pearl Jam Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 11
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Madison Square Garden
Rescheduled
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Pearl Jam All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Rescheduled
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
May 6
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at The Forum
Rescheduled
The Forum Inglewood, CA
May 7
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at The Forum
Rescheduled
The Forum Inglewood, CA
May 9
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Gila River Arena
Rescheduled
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
May 12
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Oakland Arena
Rescheduled
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
May 13
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Oakland Arena
Rescheduled
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
May 16
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
May 18
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
May 20
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jun 14
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 15
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Pinkpop Festival
Pinkpop Festival at Evenemententerrein Megaland
Evenemententerrein Megaland Landgraaf, Netherlands
Jun 21
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 23
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 25
Pearl Jam and Pixies
Pearl Jam and Pixies at Autodromo Di Imola
Autodromo Di Imola Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 28
Pearl Jam and Idles
Pearl Jam and Idles at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 5
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jul 8
Pearl Jam and Pixies
Pearl Jam and Pixies at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Pearl Jam and Idles
Pearl Jam and Idles at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Jul 14
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 20
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jul 22
Pearl Jam and White Reaper
Pearl Jam and White Reaper at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Jul 24
Pearl Jam and Shame
Pearl Jam and Shame at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 25
Pearl Jam and Shame
Pearl Jam and Shame at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 1
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 3
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 6
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Sep 8
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 11
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Madison Square Garden
Rescheduled
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 14
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Sep 16
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Bridgestone Arena
Rescheduled
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 18
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Enterprise Center
Rescheduled
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 20
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Paycom Center
Rescheduled
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 22
Pearl Jam and Pluralone
Pearl Jam and Pluralone at Ball Arena
Rescheduled
Ball Arena Denver, CO

We recommend following Pearl Jam on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

PJ released two albums in 2020: Gigaton and MTV Unplugged. For more, check out the Pearl Jam Zumic artist page.

