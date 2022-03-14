Pearl Jam Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

After a two-year wait, Pearl Jam have announced rescheduled North American tour dates for 2022. The shows were originally set for 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

The newly planned concerts are set in May and September at large-scale venues, including four new dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Camden, and Las Vegas. The opening act for these shows will be Pluralone, a project led by former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. According to a press release, Josh is also expected to join Pearl Jam on stage during their sets. PJ will head out on a tour through Europe starting in June and will appear at a handful of festivals.

When do Pearl Jam 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new and rescheduled dates, Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration is currently open and will close on March 27. Verified Fan onsales begin March 29. Ticket presales for Pearl Jam Ten Club members is currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Pearl Jam All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Pearl Jam on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

PJ released two albums in 2020: Gigaton and MTV Unplugged. For more, check out the Pearl Jam Zumic artist page.