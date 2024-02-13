View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Pearl Jam Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

World tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

In conjunction with their upcoming album, Dark Matter, Pearl Jam announced 2024 tour dates. Opening acts on select dates include Glen Hansard, Deep Sea Diver, The Murder Capital, Richard Ashcroft, or Pixies.

New concerts are planned from May into November at major venues across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Pearl Jam will be rocking fans with multiple nights in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Berlin, Barcelona, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. The veteran rockers also have a number of festival performances on their upcoming calendar.

Dark Matter is scheduled for release on April 19. Listen to the title track.

When do Pearl Jam 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Registration for fan club members is currently open. Registration for Ticketmaster general tickets is currently open and will close on February 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pearl Jam Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 3
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 4
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Pearl Jam All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 6
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 10
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
May 13
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
May 16
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
May 18
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
May 21
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 22
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 24
to
May 26
BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 28
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
May 30
Pearl Jam and Deep Sea Diver at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 22
Pearl Jam and Richard Ashcroft at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 25
Pearl Jam and The Murder Capital at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Pearl Jam and Richard Ashcroft at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Pearl Jam and The Murder Capital at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
Jul 3
Pearl Jam and The Murder Capital at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
Jul 6
Pearl Jam and The Murder Capital at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 8
Pearl Jam and The Murder Capital at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Mad Cool Festival at Iberdrola Music
Iberdrola Music Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 22
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Washington/Grizzly Stadium
Washington/Grizzly Stadium Missoula, MT
Aug 26
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 29
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 31
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Sep 3
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 4
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 7
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 9
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 12
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Sep 15
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 17
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 8
Pearl Jam and Pixies at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
Go Media Stadium Mt Smart Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 13
Pearl Jam and Pixies at Heritage Bank Stadium
Heritage Bank Stadium Carrara, QLD, Australia
Nov 16
Pearl Jam and Pixies at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Nov 21
Pearl Jam and Pixies at GIANTS Stadium
GIANTS Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pearl Jam on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Pearl Jam's Zumic artist page.

1
341
artists
Pearl Jam
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam
Sep
3
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep
4
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Pearl Jam Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
April 20, 2023
Pearl Jam Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock Pearl Jam
1
1368
image for article Pearl Jam Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
March 14, 2022
Pearl Jam Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock Pearl Jam
1
1338
image for article Pearl Jam Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
January 13, 2020
Pearl Jam Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock Pearl Jam
1
3169
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart