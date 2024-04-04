Pedro The Lion Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rock band Pedro The Lion announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Santa Cruz. Opening acts on select dates include Squirrel Flower, Flock of Dimes, or Danielle Durack.

New concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America from mid-June into late July. Twenty-eight shows are planned during the spring and summer months.

In related news, Pedro The Lion plan to release a new album on June 7 titled Santa Cruz. Listen to the advance single, "Modesto."

Pedro The Lion All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Pedro The Lion 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pedro The Lion on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Pedro The Lion's Zumic artist page.