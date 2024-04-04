View all results for 'alt'
Pedro The Lion Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and new music on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 4, 2024

Indie rock band Pedro The Lion announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Santa Cruz. Opening acts on select dates include Squirrel Flower, Flock of Dimes, or Danielle Durack.

New concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America from mid-June into late July. Twenty-eight shows are planned during the spring and summer months.

In related news, Pedro The Lion plan to release a new album on June 7 titled Santa Cruz. Listen to the advance single, "Modesto."

Pedro The Lion Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Pedro The Lion All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at Visual Arts Collective
Visual Arts Collective Garden City, ID
Jun 17
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 19
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Jun 22
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at Turf Club
Turf Club Saint Paul, MN
Jun 23
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Jun 24
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 25
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Jun 27
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Jun 28
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 30
Pedro the Lion and Squirrel Flower at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
Jul 1
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Jul 2
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 3
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Jul 6
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jul 7
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Jul 8
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Jul 9
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Jul 11
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Jul 13
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Jul 14
Pedro the Lion and Flock of Dimes at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Jul 16
Pedro the Lion and Danielle Durack at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Jul 18
Pedro the Lion and Danielle Durack at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Jul 19
Pedro the Lion and Danielle Durack at Constellation Room
Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA
Jul 20
Pedro the Lion and Danielle Durack at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Jul 22
Pedro the Lion and Danielle Durack at Felton Music Hall - Felton
Felton Music Hall - Felton Felton, CA
Jul 23
Pedro the Lion and Danielle Durack at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Jul 25
Pedro the Lion and Danielle Durack at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Jul 26
Pedro the Lion and Danielle Durack at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
When do Pedro The Lion 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pedro The Lion on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Pedro The Lion's Zumic artist page.

Pedro The Lion
