Pentatonix Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Pentatonix extended their 2022-2023 tour with additional dates in North America.
Billed as A Christmas Spectacular, the a cappella group's five-part harmony will fill large-scale venues in November and December. For the coast-to-coast tour, the opening act will be Girl Named Tom. Previously, Pentatonix scheduled a tour through Europe beginning in May of 2023.
When do Pentatonix 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for Patreon, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Patreon presale password is ORN4MENT. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Pentatonix All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 29
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 17
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Nov 19
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Nov 22
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Nov 26
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
Nov 27
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Nov 29
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Dec 1
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Dec 3
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Dec 6
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Dec 8
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Dec 11
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Dec 13
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Dec 14
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Dec 17
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Dec 19
EagleBank Arena
Fairfax, VA
Dec 22
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
May 1
O2 Apollo
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
May 8
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May 10
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
May 11
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
May 13
The Hall Zürich
Dübendorf, Switzerland
May 15
COS Torwar
Warsaw, Poland
May 17
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wien, Austria
May 18
TipsArena
Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria
May 20
Stadthalle Graz
Graz, Steiermark, Austria
May 22
Budapest Park
Budapest, Hungary
May 23
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
May 25
Palazzetto dello Sport
Vigevano, Lombardia, Italy
May 27
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
May 28
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
May 30
Salle Pleyel
Paris, France
May 31
Salle Pleyel
Paris, France
Jun 3
Laugardalshöll Arena
Reykjavík, Iceland
We recommend following Pentatonix on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
The group plans to release a new album on October 28 titled Holidays Around The World. For more, check out the Pentatonix Zumic artist page.