Pentatonix Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Pentatonix extended their 2022-2023 tour with additional dates in North America.

Billed as A Christmas Spectacular, the a cappella group's five-part harmony will fill large-scale venues in November and December. For the coast-to-coast tour, the opening act will be Girl Named Tom. Previously, Pentatonix scheduled a tour through Europe beginning in May of 2023.

When do Pentatonix 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for Patreon, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Patreon presale password is ORN4MENT. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pentatonix All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Pentatonix on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The group plans to release a new album on October 28 titled Holidays Around The World. For more, check out the Pentatonix Zumic artist page.