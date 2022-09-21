View all results for 'alt'
Pentatonix Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ concerts in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 21, 2022

This week, Pentatonix extended their 2022-2023 tour with additional dates in North America.

Billed as A Christmas Spectacular, the a cappella group's five-part harmony will fill large-scale venues in November and December. For the coast-to-coast tour, the opening act will be Girl Named Tom. Previously, Pentatonix scheduled a tour through Europe beginning in May of 2023.

When do Pentatonix 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for Patreon, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Patreon presale password is ORN4MENT. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pentatonix All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 29
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Nov 17
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Nov 19
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Nov 20
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 22
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Nov 23
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 26
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Nov 27
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Nov 29
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Dec 1
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Dec 3
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Dec 4
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Dec 6
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Dec 8
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Dec 10
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Dec 11
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Dec 13
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Dec 14
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Dec 15
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Hard Rock Live
Hard Rock Live Davie, FL
Dec 17
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Dec 19
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Dec 20
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Dec 22
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom
Pentatonix and Girl Named Tom at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
May 1
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at O2 Apollo
O2 Apollo Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
May 8
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May 10
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
May 11
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
May 13
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
May 15
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warsaw, Poland
May 17
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D Wien, Austria
May 18
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at TipsArena
TipsArena Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria
May 20
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Stadthalle Graz
Stadthalle Graz Graz, Steiermark, Austria
May 22
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary
May 23
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
May 25
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Palazzetto dello Sport
Palazzetto dello Sport Vigevano, Lombardia, Italy
May 27
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
May 28
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
May 30
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
May 31
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Salle Pleyel
Salle Pleyel Paris, France
Jun 3
Pentatonix
Pentatonix at Laugardalshöll Arena
Laugardalshöll Arena Reykjavík, Iceland

We recommend following Pentatonix on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The group plans to release a new album on October 28 titled Holidays Around The World. For more, check out the Pentatonix Zumic artist page.

Pentatonix
A Cappella Pop Soul
