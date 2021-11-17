View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Perfume Genius Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

15 shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2021

Having just wrapped up a tour this month, Perfume Genius has announced details for 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at mid-sized venues from March into April. The opening acts on select dates will be Hand Habits or Julia Holter. At this time, these are the only events Perfume Genius has planned.

When do Perfume Genius 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, BandsInTown, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. American Express cardmembers and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Perfume Genius Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 7
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Perfume Genius All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 20
Perfume Genius, Hand Habits, and Julia Holter
Perfume Genius, Hand Habits, and Julia Holter at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Mar 21
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 23
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 24
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Mar 25
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 26
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Mar 28
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Mar 29
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 30
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Apr 1
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Apr 2
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 3
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Theatre Rialto
Theatre Rialto Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 5
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 6
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Gateway City Arts
Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA
Apr 7
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

We recommend following Perfume Genius on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Perfume Genius Zumic artist page.

2
243
artists
Perfume Genius
genres
Chamber Pop Folk Indie Pop Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Perfume Genius
Perfume Genius
Apr
7
Perfume Genius and Hand Habits
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Florence + The Machine Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 4, 2019
Florence + The Machine Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Indie Pop Blood Orange Christine and the Queens Florence + The Machine Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Perfume Genius
3
7629
image for article "Day of the Dead" - Grateful Dead Tribute Compilation by Indie Artists and 4AD [Official Full Album Stream]
May 23, 2016
"Day of the Dead" - Grateful Dead Tribute Compilation by Indie Ar...
Music Americana Blues Rock Classic Rock Electro Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk Jamband Psychedelic Rock Angel Olsen Bela Fleck Bill Callahan Bob Weir Bonnie 'Prince' Billy Bruce Hornsby bryce dessner Caroline Shaw Cass McCombs Charles Bradley Courtney Barnett Fucked Up Grateful Dead Hiss Golden Messenger J Mascis Jenny Lewis Jim James Joe Russo's Almost Dead Kurt Vile Lee Ranaldo Lisa Hannigan Little Scream Local Natives Lucinda Williams Lucius Luluc Moses Sumney orchestra baobab Perfume Genius Phosphorescent Real Estate Richard Reed Parry Sam Amidon Sharon Van Etten Shura So Percussion stargaze Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks Tal National The Flaming Lips The Lone Bellow The National The Tallest Man On Earth The War on Drugs This Is The Kit Tim Hecker Unknown Mortal Orchestra Wilco Xylouris White yMusic Full Album Stream LP Remix / Alternate Version San Francisco, CA Anohni Binki Shapiro Christopher Bear Daniel Rossen DeYarmond Edison Ed Droste Kodiak Blue MAN FOREVER Marijuana Deathsquads Menahan Street Band Mina Tindle Mumford & Sons Nightfall of Diamonds The Rileys The Walkmen Winston Marshall
1
1346
image for article "Queen" - Perfume Genius [YouTube Official Music Video]
July 17, 2014
"Queen" - Perfume Genius [YouTube Official Music Video]
Music Indie Pop Pop Rock Perfume Genius Official Music Video Seattle, WA
1
709
Back to top
seating chart