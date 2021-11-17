Perfume Genius Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Having just wrapped up a tour this month, Perfume Genius has announced details for 2022 tour dates.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at mid-sized venues from March into April. The opening acts on select dates will be Hand Habits or Julia Holter. At this time, these are the only events Perfume Genius has planned.

When do Perfume Genius 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, BandsInTown, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. American Express cardmembers and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Perfume Genius All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Perfume Genius on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Perfume Genius Zumic artist page.