Peso Pluma Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 21, 2024

Mexican singer Peso Pluma announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Exodo.

Thirty-five new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from late May into October. Peso also has previously announced headlining shows and festival sets in Peru, Mexico, Coachella, Chicago, and New York City.

When do Peso Pluma 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins February 23. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 21. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., TikTok, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Peso Pluma Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 7
to
Jun 9
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY

Peso Pluma All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Peso Pluma at Estadio San Marcos
Estadio San Marcos Lima, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Mar 29
to
Mar 31
Tecate Pa'l Norte at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 25
to
May 26
Sueños Festival at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
May 28
Peso Pluma at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
May 30
Peso Pluma at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
May 31
Peso Pluma at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Jun 1
Peso Pluma at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jun 3
Peso Pluma at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jun 4
Peso Pluma at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 7
Peso Pluma at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
Jun 10
Peso Pluma at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jun 12
Peso Pluma at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Jun 21
Peso Pluma at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jun 23
Peso Pluma at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Jun 26
Peso Pluma at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jun 28
Peso Pluma at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jun 30
Peso Pluma at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jul 17
Peso Pluma at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Jul 19
Peso Pluma at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 23
Peso Pluma at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 26
Peso Pluma at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 30
Peso Pluma at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 31
Peso Pluma at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 3
Peso Pluma at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Aug 5
Peso Pluma at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 6
Peso Pluma at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Aug 9
Peso Pluma at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Baja Beach Fest at Baja Beach
Baja Beach Rosarito, B.C., Mexico
Aug 11
Peso Pluma at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 13
Peso Pluma at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 16
Peso Pluma at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 28
Peso Pluma at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Sep 7
Peso Pluma at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Sep 12
Peso Pluma at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 17
Peso Pluma at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 23
Peso Pluma at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Oct 6
Peso Pluma at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 9
Peso Pluma at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Oct 11
Peso Pluma at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

For the most up-to-date information, follow Peso Pluma on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Peso Pluma's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
The Governors Ball Music Festival
Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, NY
