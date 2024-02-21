Peso Pluma Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mexican singer Peso Pluma announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Exodo.
Thirty-five new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from late May into October. Peso also has previously announced headlining shows and festival sets in Peru, Mexico, Coachella, Chicago, and New York City.
When do Peso Pluma 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins February 23. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 21. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., TikTok, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Peso Pluma Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
Queens, NY
Peso Pluma All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 2
Estadio San Marcos
Lima, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Mar 29
to
Mar 31
Parque Fundidora
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
May 28
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
May 30
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
May 31
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 1
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Jun 3
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jun 4
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 10
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Jun 12
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Jun 26
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Jun 28
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Jun 30
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Jul 17
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Jul 19
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Jul 23
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 26
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Jul 30
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Jul 31
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Aug 5
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Aug 6
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Baja Beach
Rosarito, B.C., Mexico
Aug 11
Vivint Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 16
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Sep 7
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Sep 12
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 17
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Sep 23
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 6
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 9
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Oct 11
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
For the most up-to-date information, follow Peso Pluma on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Peso Pluma's Zumic artist page.