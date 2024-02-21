Peso Pluma Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Mexican singer Peso Pluma announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Exodo.

Thirty-five new concerts are planned at arenas across North America from late May into October. Peso also has previously announced headlining shows and festival sets in Peru, Mexico, Coachella, Chicago, and New York City.

When do Peso Pluma 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins February 23. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 21. Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., TikTok, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Peso Pluma All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Peso Pluma on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Peso Pluma's Zumic artist page.