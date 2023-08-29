View all results for 'alt'
Peter Frampton Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Never Say Never' tour this fall
by Francesco Marano

Published August 29, 2023

Veteran guitarist Peter Frampton added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Never Say Never, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues this November. Peter will bring his guitar wizardry to Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Tennessee.

When do Peter Frampton Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 1. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardholders begin August 30. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NEVER. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Peter Frampton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Tommy Emmanuel's Guitar Camp USA at Grand Hyatt Hotel
Grand Hyatt Hotel Nashville, TN
Nov 9
Peter Frampton at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
Nov 11
Peter Frampton at Hard Rock Live - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
Hard Rock Live - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi Biloxi, MS
Nov 13
Peter Frampton at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Nov 15
Peter Frampton at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Nov 17
Peter Frampton at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
Nov 18
Peter Frampton at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 20
Peter Frampton at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Nov 22
Peter Frampton at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

This news comes on the heels of Frampton recently finishing a summer tour. In 2019, Peter was diagnosed with inclusion-body myositis. He talked about its effects and how long he plans to continue performing in an interview with Grammy.com.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Peter Frampton on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Peter Frampton's Zumic artist page.

