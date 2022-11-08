View all results for 'alt'
Peter Gabriel Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows and album info
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published November 8, 2022

Peter Gabriel announced he will be touring in 2023 and also releasing a new album called i/o.

A statement on Gabriel's website reads:

It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there...

i/o The Tour will see Peter playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his extensive catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

It certainly has been a while. This will be the legendary musician's first tour since teaming up with Sting for joint concerts in 2016, and the first tour with his solo band since 2014. Gabriel's most recent album of new music, New Blood, was released in 2011.

The newly planned tour dates are set at large-scale venues in Europe and the UK in May and June. North American dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Peter Gabriel 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Peter Gabriel All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
May 20
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Arena di Verona
Arena di Verona Verona, Italy
May 21
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 23
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 24
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Stade Pierre Mauroy
Stade Pierre Mauroy Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Hauts-de-France, France
May 26
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
May 28
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Konigsplatz
Konigsplatz München, BY, Germany
May 30
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
May 31
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel
Jun 2
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Bergenhus Festning
Bergenhus Festning Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 5
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 6
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 8
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jun 10
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jun 12
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 13
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 15
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Arkea Arena
Arkea Arena Floirac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 17
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland

We recommend following Peter Gabriel on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The i/o album has been a work in progress for about 20 years, and a Rolling Stone article in 2005 claimed that there were "150 tracks... in various stages of gestation." Some of that may have been released in 2019 as a 60+ track compilation called Flotsam and Jetsam, that included B-sides, remixes, and rarities recorded from 1976 to 2016.

For more, check out Peter Gabriel's Zumic artist page.

1
1
1
