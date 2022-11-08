Peter Gabriel Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Peter Gabriel announced he will be touring in 2023 and also releasing a new album called i/o.

A statement on Gabriel's website reads:

It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there... i/o The Tour will see Peter playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his extensive catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

It certainly has been a while. This will be the legendary musician's first tour since teaming up with Sting for joint concerts in 2016, and the first tour with his solo band since 2014. Gabriel's most recent album of new music, New Blood, was released in 2011.

The newly planned tour dates are set at large-scale venues in Europe and the UK in May and June. North American dates will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Peter Gabriel 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The i/o album has been a work in progress for about 20 years, and a Rolling Stone article in 2005 claimed that there were "150 tracks... in various stages of gestation." Some of that may have been released in 2019 as a 60+ track compilation called Flotsam and Jetsam, that included B-sides, remixes, and rarities recorded from 1976 to 2016.

