Peter Hook & The Light Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Featuring the music of Joy Division and New Order
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 21, 2021

Peter Hook, bassist and founding member of Joy Division and New Order, has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule along with his current band known as The Light.

The newly announced concerts are scheduled in the USA and Canada from August into September. On tour, Peter Hook & The Light will be performing both of Joy Division's studio albums — Unknown Pleasures and Closer — in their entirety in addition to "singles, B-sides, AND a New Order set to open in a near 3 hour show!" as shared on Peter Hook's social media.

Peter Hook & The Light currently have over 80 concerts planned in 2021-2022, bringing their post-punk and new wave energy to fans around the world. That includes a series of festival appearances in England coming up in the next month, concerts in New Zealand during November, and then a load of concerts in the UK and Europe from January through August.

Peter Hook and the Light Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 27
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Peter Hook and the Light All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 22
to
Oct 24
Macclesfield in October
Macclesfield in October at Christ Church
Christ Church Macclesfield, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
to
Oct 31
Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival
Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival at Whitby Pavilion
Whitby Pavilion Whitby, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
to
Oct 31
Halloween Town Festival
Halloween Town Festival at The Big Top
The Big Top Bedford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Shiiine On Weekender
Shiiine On Weekender at Butlin's Minehead Resort
Butlin's Minehead Resort Minehead, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 11
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jan 12
Peter Hook And The Light
Peter Hook And The Light at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 14
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Jan 15
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Brighton Concorde 2
Brighton Concorde 2 Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Colchester Arts Centre
Colchester Arts Centre Colchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at LCR UEA
LCR UEA Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
to
Apr 17
FUTURAMA FESTIVAL 2021
FUTURAMA FESTIVAL 2021 at Invisible Wind Factory
Invisible Wind Factory Crosby, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Marble Factory
The Marble Factory City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at O2 Academy Oxford
O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Picturedrome Holmfirth
Picturedrome Holmfirth Holmfirth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Boiler Shop
Boiler Shop Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Gloucester Guildhall
Gloucester Guildhall Gloucester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Apr 30
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at O2 Academy Bournemouth
O2 Academy Bournemouth Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
May 6
to
May 9
Budapest
Budapest at Budapest, Hungary
Budapest, Hungary Hungary, Europe
May 12
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at L'Aeronef
L'Aeronef Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
May 13
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at LE MeM - RENNES
LE MeM - RENNES Rennes, Bretagne, France
May 14
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at HYDROPHONE
HYDROPHONE Lorient, Bretagne, France
May 16
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Rock School Barbey
Rock School Barbey Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
May 17
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Le Bikini
Le Bikini Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
May 18
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at 6MIC
6MIC Aix-en-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
May 20
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at LE TRANSBORDEUR
LE TRANSBORDEUR Villeurbanne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
May 21
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at LA VAPEUR
LA VAPEUR Dijon, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
May 22
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at La Laiterie
La Laiterie Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
May 24
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at La BAM (La boite à Musiques)
La BAM (La boite à Musiques) Metz, Grand Est, France
May 25
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 26
to
May 29
Bearded Theory Festival
Bearded Theory Festival at Catton Hall
Catton Hall Derbyshire, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at LE KUBB / LE TANGRAM - EVREUX
LE KUBB / LE TANGRAM - EVREUX Évreux, Normandie, France
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Stone Valley Festival
Stone Valley Festival at Hillside Farm
Hillside Farm Great Amwell, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
to
Jul 2
Chilfest
Chilfest at CHILFEST
CHILFEST Hertfordshire , England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Peter Hook and the Light and The Happy Mondays
Peter Hook and the Light and The Happy Mondays at Garon Park
Garon Park Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Rebellion Festival
Rebellion Festival at Blackpool Winter Gardens
Blackpool Winter Gardens Blackpool, England, United Kingdom
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Bingley Weekender
Bingley Weekender at Bradford & Bingley Sports Club
Bradford & Bingley Sports Club Bingley, England, United Kingdom
Aug 11
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 12
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 13
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 15
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Aug 16
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Aug 18
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Aug 19
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Aug 20
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Aug 22
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 23
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Aug 25
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Aug 26
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 27
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Aug 29
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 30
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Aug 31
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Sep 2
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Sep 3
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 5
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 6
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 8
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Sep 9
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Sep 10
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Sep 12
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 13
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 14
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 22
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Sep 23
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Sep 24
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Muziekgieterij
Muziekgieterij Netherlands
Sep 26
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at La Madeleine
La Madeleine Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 14
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 10
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Big Top
The Big Top Limerick, LK, Ireland
Nov 11
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Nov 12
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Limelight
The Limelight Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 19
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Nov 21
Peter Hook And The Light
Peter Hook And The Light at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 22
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at San Fran - Wellington
San Fran - Wellington Wellington, New Zealand
Nov 23
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at James Hay Theatre
James Hay Theatre Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Nov 25
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Nov 27
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at The Gov
The Gov Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Nov 28
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light at Astor Theatre
Astor Theatre Mount Lawley, WA, Australia
When do Peter Hook & The Light 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Peter Hook & The Light on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Peter Hook & The Light's Zumic artist page.

Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook and the Light
Aug
27
Peter Hook and the Light
Terminal 5 New York, NY
