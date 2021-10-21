Peter Hook & The Light Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Peter Hook, bassist and founding member of Joy Division and New Order, has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule along with his current band known as The Light.
The newly announced concerts are scheduled in the USA and Canada from August into September. On tour, Peter Hook & The Light will be performing both of Joy Division's studio albums — Unknown Pleasures and Closer — in their entirety in addition to "singles, B-sides, AND a New Order set to open in a near 3 hour show!" as shared on Peter Hook's social media.
Peter Hook & The Light currently have over 80 concerts planned in 2021-2022, bringing their post-punk and new wave energy to fans around the world. That includes a series of festival appearances in England coming up in the next month, concerts in New Zealand during November, and then a load of concerts in the UK and Europe from January through August.
Oct 22
to
Oct 24
Christ Church
Macclesfield, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
to
Oct 31
Whitby Pavilion
Whitby, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
to
Oct 31
The Big Top
Bedford, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Butlin's Minehead Resort
Minehead, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
The Powerstation
Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 11
O2 Academy Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Jan 12
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 14
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Jan 15
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Brighton Concorde 2
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Colchester Arts Centre
Colchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
LCR UEA
Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
to
Apr 17
Invisible Wind Factory
Crosby, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Apr 18
The Marble Factory
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 21
O2 Academy Oxford
Oxford, England, United Kingdom
Apr 22
Picturedrome Holmfirth
Holmfirth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Boiler Shop
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 28
Gloucester Guildhall
Gloucester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
O2 Academy Birmingham
West Midlands, United Kingdom
Apr 30
O2 Academy Bournemouth
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
May 6
to
May 9
Budapest, Hungary
Hungary, Europe
May 12
L'Aeronef
Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
May 13
LE MeM - RENNES
Rennes, Bretagne, France
May 14
HYDROPHONE
Lorient, Bretagne, France
May 16
Rock School Barbey
Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
May 17
Le Bikini
Ramonville-Saint-Agne, Occitanie, France
May 18
6MIC
Aix-en-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
May 20
LE TRANSBORDEUR
Villeurbanne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
May 21
LA VAPEUR
Dijon, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
May 22
La Laiterie
Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
May 24
La BAM (La boite à Musiques)
Metz, Grand Est, France
May 25
Le Bataclan
Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 26
to
May 29
Catton Hall
Derbyshire, England, United Kingdom
May 26
LE KUBB / LE TANGRAM - EVREUX
Évreux, Normandie, France
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Hillside Farm
Great Amwell, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
to
Jul 2
CHILFEST
Hertfordshire , England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Garon Park
Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Blackpool Winter Gardens
Blackpool, England, United Kingdom
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Bradford & Bingley Sports Club
Bingley, England, United Kingdom
Aug 11
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 12
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 13
Club Soda
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 15
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Aug 18
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 22
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 23
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Aug 25
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Aug 26
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 29
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 2
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Sep 3
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Sep 6
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Sep 8
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 9
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 10
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Sep 12
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Sep 14
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 22
Paradiso
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Sep 23
De Oosterpoort
Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Sep 24
Muziekgieterij
Netherlands
Sep 26
La Madeleine
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 14
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 15
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 10
The Big Top
Limerick, LK, Ireland
Nov 11
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 12
The Limelight
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 19
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
Nov 21
The Powerstation
Auckland, New Zealand
Nov 22
San Fran - Wellington
Wellington, New Zealand
Nov 23
James Hay Theatre
Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Nov 25
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Nov 27
The Gov
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Nov 28
Astor Theatre
Mount Lawley, WA, Australia
When do Peter Hook & The Light 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
We recommend following Peter Hook & The Light on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Peter Hook & The Light's Zumic artist page.