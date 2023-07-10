View all results for 'alt'
Petey Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

USA tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 10, 2023

Musician and social media personality Petey has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album. The newly planned shows are set at intimate North American venues coast to coast in November and December.

Petey plans to release a new album on September 22 and has shared a new song titled "I'll Wait." Petey first gained popularity on the social media platform TikTok and has released two albums.

Petey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Petey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 3
Petey at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Nov 4
Petey at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Nov 5
Petey at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Nov 7
Petey at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Nov 9
Petey at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Nov 11
Petey at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Nov 12
Petey at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Nov 14
Petey at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 15
Petey at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 16
Petey at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Nov 18
Petey at Top Cats
Top Cats Cincinnati, OH
Nov 19
Petey at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Dec 6
Petey at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
When do Petey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is USA23. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Petey on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Petey's Zumic artist page.

