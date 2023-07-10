Petey Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Musician and social media personality Petey has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album. The newly planned shows are set at intimate North American venues coast to coast in November and December.

Petey plans to release a new album on September 22 and has shared a new song titled "I'll Wait." Petey first gained popularity on the social media platform TikTok and has released two albums.

Petey All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Petey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is USA23. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Petey on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Petey's Zumic artist page.