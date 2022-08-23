Phantogram Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New York duo Phantogram have announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in Nevada, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon this November. The opening act will be Glu, a rock band from France.

Next month, Phantogram will perform a DJ set at Elsewhere in Brooklyn. Up ahead on their schedule, the band opens up for Young the Giant at Red Rocks in Colorado and are scheduled at a couple of California festivals: the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival and Dia De Los Deftones.

When do Phantogram 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales for VIP packages fan club members begin August 24. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is bestfriendshit. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phantogram All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Phantogram on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band's most recent studio album is 2020's Ceremony. For more, check out Phantogram's Zumic artist page.