Phantogram Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, Red Rocks with YTG, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 23, 2022

New York duo Phantogram have announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in Nevada, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon this November. The opening act will be Glu, a rock band from France.

Next month, Phantogram will perform a DJ set at Elsewhere in Brooklyn. Up ahead on their schedule, the band opens up for Young the Giant at Red Rocks in Colorado and are scheduled at a couple of California festivals: the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival and Dia De Los Deftones.

When do Phantogram 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales for VIP packages fan club members begin August 24. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is bestfriendshit. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phantogram Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Phantogram All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 8
to
Oct 9
Sonoma Harvest Music Festival
Sonoma Harvest Music Festival at B.R. Cohn Winery
B.R. Cohn Winery Glen Ellen, CA
Oct 12
Young the Giant, Phantogram, and Jean Dawson
Young the Giant, Phantogram, and Jean Dawson at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Nov 2
Phantogram and Glu
Phantogram and Glu at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
Phantogram and Glu
Phantogram and Glu at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 5
Dia De Los Deftones
Dia De Los Deftones at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Nov 6
Phantogram and Glu
Phantogram and Glu at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Nov 7
Phantogram and Glu
Phantogram and Glu at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 9
Phantogram and Glu
Phantogram and Glu at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 11
Phantogram and Glu
Phantogram and Glu at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Nov 12
Phantogram and Glu
Phantogram and Glu at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Nov 13
Phantogram and Glu
Phantogram and Glu at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR

We recommend following Phantogram on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band's most recent studio album is 2020's Ceremony. For more, check out Phantogram's Zumic artist page.

