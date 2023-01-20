View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Phil Lesh Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

83rd birthday celebration with friends
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 20, 2023

Phil Lesh has added 2023 tour dates.

Four performances celebrating the Grateful Dead bassist's 83rd birthday are set for March 15, 17, 18, and 19 at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre in New York. Joining the lineup will be Rick Mitarotonda (from Goose), John Medeski, Grahame Lesh, Nicki Bluhm, James Casey, Natalie Cressman, Jennifer Hartswick, Katie Jacoby, and John Molo. Also on Phil's schedule are headlining shows in Denver and Chicago, along with festival performances.

When do Phil Lesh 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio begin January 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phil Lesh Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 15
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 17
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 18
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 19
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Phil Lesh All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 4
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 5
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 11
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Mar 12
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Mar 15
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 17
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 18
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 19
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Apr 19
to
Apr 23
Skull & Roses Festival
Skull & Roses Festival at Ventura County Fairgrounds
Ventura County Fairgrounds Ventura, CA
May 11
to
May 13
Echoland Music Festival
Echoland Music Festival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL

We recommend following Phil Lesh on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Phil Lesh Zumic artist page.

1
116
artists
Phil Lesh
genres
Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Phil Lesh
Phil Lesh
Mar
15
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar
17
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar
18
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar
19
Phil Lesh & Friends
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Phil Lesh Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 14, 2022
Phil Lesh Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Phil Lesh
2
1273
image for article Phil Lesh Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 8, 2021
Phil Lesh Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Phil Lesh
2
1112
image for article Phil Lesh Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 2, 2020
Phil Lesh Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Phil Lesh
1
1676
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart