Phil Lesh Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Four performances celebrating the Grateful Dead bassist's 83rd birthday are set for March 15, 17, 18, and 19 at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre in New York. Joining the lineup will be Rick Mitarotonda (from Goose), John Medeski, Grahame Lesh, Nicki Bluhm, James Casey, Natalie Cressman, Jennifer Hartswick, Katie Jacoby, and John Molo. Also on Phil's schedule are headlining shows in Denver and Chicago, along with festival performances.

When do Phil Lesh 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio begin January 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

