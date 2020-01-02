Phil Lesh Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Phil Lesh has shared 2020 tour dates.

Three performances celebrating the Grateful Dead bassist's 80th birthday are set for March 13, 14, and 15 at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre in New York, which serve as makeup dates for the Phil-o-Ween shows cancelled this past October / November. According to a post on the venue's twitter, "The shows will feature various lineups of old and new friends, but there's a twist… Find out who’s playing when the curtain rises!"

When do Phil Lesh 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Recently purchased tickets for the Phil-o-Ween shows will be honored sequentially for these corresponding new dates. The general public on-sale begins January 3. Presales for local venue / radio is currently underway.

The venue presale password is Phil80. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phil Lesh All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Phil Lesh on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Phil Lesh Zumic artist page.