Phil Lesh Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary Grateful Dead bassist sets Halloween run in New York
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2021

And the band keeps playin' on!

After having to cancel last year's 'Phil-o-Ween' series of concerts due to COVID-19, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh & Friends will once again be back to celebrating Halloween at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. At this time, the band personnel joining him has not been announced.

In addition to the previously announced Phil-o-Ween run from October 29-31 (rescheduled from 2020), six newly planned shows have been announced for October 11 to 13 and 18 to 20. The oldest founding member of the Grateful Dead, Phil recently celebrated his 81st birthday.

When do Phil Lesh 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins June 11. Local venue / radio presales begin June 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is PHILSBACK. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phil Lesh Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 11
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 12
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 13
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 18
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 19
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 20
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 29
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 30
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 31
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

We recommend following Phil Lesh on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Phil Lesh Zumic artist page.

