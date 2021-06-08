Phil Lesh Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

And the band keeps playin' on!

After having to cancel last year's 'Phil-o-Ween' series of concerts due to COVID-19, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh & Friends will once again be back to celebrating Halloween at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. At this time, the band personnel joining him has not been announced.

In addition to the previously announced Phil-o-Ween run from October 29-31 (rescheduled from 2020), six newly planned shows have been announced for October 11 to 13 and 18 to 20. The oldest founding member of the Grateful Dead, Phil recently celebrated his 81st birthday.

When do Phil Lesh 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins June 11. Local venue / radio presales begin June 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is PHILSBACK. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

